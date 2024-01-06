FBI arrests Jan. 6 fugitive trio from Polk County

Three people from Polk County, including a brother and sister who became fugitives amid allegations that they were involved in a violent clash with police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol, were arrested Saturday, exactly three years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Tampa field office issued a brief statement Saturday announcing that agents had arrested Jonathan Pollock, Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson at a ranch in the small city of Groveland in Lake County. They are scheduled to appear in federal court Monday in Ocala.

The three are accused of participating in some of the worst violence that occurred during the Jan. 6 riots, which disrupted congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson were arrested a few months after the Capitol attack, along with Pollock’s cousin, Joshua Doolin of Lakeland, and another man, Michael Perkins of Plant City.

Jonathan Pollock was also charged at the time but remained free as law enforcement was unable to locate him.

The five traveled together to Washington, D.C., shortly before the attack, federal prosecutors said. Court documents detail allegations that the group was seen fighting with police near the Capitol’s west side.

Olivia Pollock was seen wearing a ballistic plate carrier vest during the riots, according to court records. She is accused of hitting a police officer in the chest with her elbow and trying to strip his baton away.

Her brother, Jonathan Pollock, was seen donning camouflage clothing bearing military patches, kneepads, tactical gloves and molded plastic knuckles, according to court records. He is accused of thrusting a riot shield into an officer’s face and throat, pulling an officer down steps and punching other officers.

Hutchinson is accused of pulling back a fence and allowing other rioters to swarm police. He also faces allegations that he punched an officer and grabbed another by a sleeve to throw him out of the way.

Jonathan Pollock had been a fugitive for nearly three years. The FBI had offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock were poised to go to trial last spring when they also disappeared. The FBI later reported that they had tampered with or removed the electronic ankle monitors they were required to wear as a condition of their release while awaiting trial.

Perkins, who was found to have used a flagpole to attack officers trying to defend the Capitol, was sentenced last August to four years in prison. Doolin, who at the time of his arrest worked as an emergency medical technician for Polk County Fire Rescue, received a sentence of one year and six months in prison for his role in the riots.