FBI arrests man who emailed threat to Charlotte Jewish center

Joe Marusak
·1 min read
0
Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

FBI agents arrested a man accused of threatening the Levine Jewish Community Center in Charlotte, center leaders said Tuesday.

The man sent the threat to the general email box of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, CEO Annie Keith and board president Lisa Strause Levinson said in an email alert.

“The FBI evaluated this specific cyber threat and determined it to be non-credible and non-imminent,” Keith and Levinson said. “However, as a response to curb cyber threats, the FBI further elevated the incident to a federal hate crime. They also arrested and intend to prosecute the perpetrator.”

The FBI has not named the suspect, and an FBI Charlotte spokeswoman declined comment.

The arrest came as violence escalates between Israel and Hamas fighters in the Middle East following the militant group’s Oct. 7 terror attacks that killed 1,300 people.

“As our community continues to stand together to support our family and friends during the rising tensions in the homeland of Israel, equally disturbing are those who strive to take advantage of this conflict and create more fear through cyber financial scams and threats,” Keith and Levinson wrote.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have increased security around synagogues and mosques, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. In an Oct. 8 news release, police called the move precautionary and said no credible local threats have been found.

On Oct. 11, Asheville police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with anti-Semitic emails sent to a synagogue in the North Carolina mountains, Asheville police said.

