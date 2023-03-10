FBI arrests men involved with deputy shooting

Mar. 9—Two men that were involved with a sheriff's deputy-involved shooting back in December were arrested Thursday morning following an investigation, officials say.

On December 9, a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of U.S. 78 for having no vehicle registration.

While the traffic stop was conducted, a motorist sped by and opened fire at the deputy, Sheriff Matthew Wade said at the time of the event.

According to Wade, the motorcyclist, Thomas Griffith, 23, of Anniston, was in possession of enough controlled substances to be charged with distribution.

Sheriff's Lt. Falon Hurst told the Anniston Star that since the incident, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has worked with other agencies both locally and federally to find, charge and arrest the shooter.

"An investigation was conducted by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Oxford Police Department, FBI North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force, and several other agencies," a news release stated.

The additional suspect that shot at the deputy has since been identified as Charlse Kilgore.

Hurst said that around 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the FBI conducted a "SWAT" style raid on Kilgore's home where they were able to apprehend and arrest him.

"Since we know they're armed and they'll shoot at cops, they took it seriously," Hurst said.

Griffith was arrested in a rehab facility in Anniston, Hurst said.

Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury on two "felon in possession of firearms" charges. Hurst said Griffith was charged with several other state charges at the time of the incident and additional charges will likely follow for Kilgore as well.

