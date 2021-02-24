FBI arrests Mercer County man on child porn charges

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio

Feb. 23—CLEVELAND — A Mercer County man was arrested in Lima on Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of coercion and enticement and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jeffrey Armstrong, 51, of Rockford, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Toledo after a search warrant was executed Monday morning at Armstrong's residence. He was taken into federal custody without incident at approximately 7 a.m. at his place of employment in Lima, according to a statement issued by the FBI.

The federal complaint alleges that on Feb. 10, Armstrong engaged in a conversation through an online messenger application with an individual he believed to be interested in sexual relations with minor females. Armstrong expressed that he shared the same interest. Over the next 10 days, additional conversations occurred between the FBI online undercover employee and Armstrong to include the exchange of sexually explicit photos depicting underage females.

The complaint alleges Armstrong knows two underage females he was hoping to engage in sexual activity with — a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old. Armstrong informed the undercover employee that he has engaged in previous sexual activity with minor females.

Law enforcement officials encourage anyone that has a child who has interacted with Armstrong and they feel any of those interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to "groom" the minor for future sexual interactions to contact the FBI at 1-877-324-6446.

Armstrong has lived in Rockford for several years and has frequented kids sporting activities in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Law enforcement considers this an ongoing investigation, and information outside of the federal complaint affidavit cannot be provided.

