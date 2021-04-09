FBI arrests Rochester woman for Capitol riot involvement

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
·4 min read

Apr. 9—A 39-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Thursday morning for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol.

Victoria C. White was arrested by FBI Minneapolis special agents on "charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," the FBI announced.

Victoria C. White, 39, of Rochester, Minnesota was arrested by #FBI Minneapolis special agents this morning on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The charging documents will be made available by the DOJ at: https://t.co/t0LtD4E2Jn. #FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/XQYLVSZc0Z

— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) April 8, 2021

The charges include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, impeding or attempting to impede law enforcement officers, and obstruction of justice/Congress.

White made her first appearance in federal court Thursday, April 8, 2021, via a video conference, and Judge Becky R. Thorson agreed to release her on conditions. Prosecutors did not seek detention for White. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 15.

For more information on this case, please visit https://t.co/fGoR0bqD7G @USAO_DC @FBIMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/kxaEJ0NSYr

— U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) April 8, 2021

In November 2020, the Post Bulletin documented White leading a group of about 10 protesters chanting "stop the steal" and "drain the swamp" outside the government center in Rochester.

In the days after the U.S. Capitol riot, the FBI received an anonymous tip that White was involved. The tip asserted that White was using a Facebook page under the name "Janice Marie Evans" and that the profile included photos and posts about White's conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

White allegedly posted on Jan. 7 "A friend said Delete FB stuff. ... I stated I'm not scared i was in the capitol DETAINED and they took my social security # name address they are coming for me. I am not afraid of them or anyone!! There I said it Come get me, You don't know the story, it's not what you think," court documents state.

White allegedly gave multiple interviews on conservative podcasts and YouTube after Jan. 6 about her involvement at the Capitol.

Larvita Mcfarquhar, who identified herself on Facebook as a friend of White's, posted a video on Facebook Thursday morning about White's arrest.

"They are taking away all of our liberties — we can't even peacefully protest something that we see the government is doing that is wrong," Mcfarquhar said in the video. "We have a right as Americans to peacefully protest. Nowhere have we ever been violent. Nowhere have we ever done anything wrong but yet they are sending the FBI after law-abiding citizens."

She later goes on to say that "none of us who went to the Capitol have done anything wrong" and that White was pushed inside one of the buildings.

In a post written a few hours later Thursday, Mcfarquhar wrote that White was "A true HERO."

"Someone who stopped not 1 but 2 people who were trying to brake (sic) into the capital (sic) without a thought for her own safety," the post read. "She is someone who loves our country and stands up for what is right."

Court documents state that White was seen in a video arguing with other rioters who were attempting to break the glass of Capitol windows and is seen attempting to physically pull them away from the glass.

Messages sent on social media to Mcfarquhar and White were not returned Thursday afternoon.

White is the second Minnesotan to be arrested in connection to the events of Jan. 6.

Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 31, appeared in U.S. District Court in Bemidji on March 19. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A judge set his bond at $25,000. He has been released on the condition that he promises to appear at his next court date.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and more than 130 police officers injured after thousands of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

