FBI arrests second Minnesotan this week in connection to Jan. 6 storming of U.S. Capitol

The FBI arrested the second Minnesotan in two days in connection to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jonah Westbury, 26, of Lindstrom, was taken into custody Friday morning on "charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol," according to an FBI spokesman.

Details of the allegations will be unsealed after Westbury's first court appearance, likely later Friday.

Westbury's arrest comes one day after the FBI apprehended Victoria White, a 39-year-old Rochester woman, for obstruction of justice, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other charges for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack. Last month, federal prosecutors charged Jordan K. Stotts, a 31-year-old from Moorhead, with trespassing and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Hundreds more have been charged across the country for crimes related to the storming of the Capitol, in which supporters of former President Donald Trump disrupted a joint congressional session formalizing the electoral victory of Joe Biden, falsely claiming Biden stole the election. Members of the group severely damaged the nation's Capitol building, sent elected officials into lockdown and left about 138 officers wounded, including Capitol police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of his injuries.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.

Andy Mannix • 612-673-4036