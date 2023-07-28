FBI arrests Swansea man who was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Here's what he's charged with

The Swansea man who admittedly took part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested by the FBI and accused of a felony offense of civil disorder.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the District of Columbia, Michael St. Pierre, 46, was arrested Thursday, July 27, in Fall River and will appear in federal court in Boston for his arraignment.

St. Pierre was also charged with misdemeanor offenses, including destruction of government property; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and committing an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

It is unclear if St. Pierre is in federal custody; an attempt to contact him was not yet successful.

Mike St. Pierre appears in a still frame of a video he recorded himself and live-streamed to Facebook in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, where he said he was going to march to the Capitol and break in. St. Pierre was later recorded on video hurling an object into the building.

What happened at the Jan. 6 riot

At the time of the riot, St. Pierre was the owner of Family Foods Grocery Outlet on William Canning Boulevard, a discount grocery store. A supporter of then-President Donald Trump, St. Pierre traveled to Washington, D.C., evidently to participate in rallies in support of Trump and in opposition to President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has been investigated for claims that in a speech that day he riled up crowds of far-right supporters to overtake the Capitol building by force. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s report found that Trump, who had not conceded his 2020 election loss and had spread false and disproven claims of voter fraud, summoned a mob of right-wing protesters to the Capitol, ostensibly to disrupt the counting of Electoral College ballots and, some have claimed, to stage a violent coup. The bipartisan committee unanimously voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice for prosecution.

In a video posted at the time to his own Facebook page, St. Pierre is seen wearing head gear and a flak jacket marching toward the Capitol, saying he wanted to assault House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Hopefully they’ll bust through, and I’ll join them to rush the Capitol, to grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair and f—— twirl her around,” St. Pierre states in the video.

Mike St. Pierre of Fall River is seen here in a still frame from a TikTok video after hurling an object into the building during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

According to the Department of Justice, St. Pierre is seen, in other videos that went viral, throwing an object into the Capitol.

An affidavit from the FBI includes images from surveillance cameras and other videos taken at the chaotic scene. After Capitol officers retreated inside the building to escape the violent crowd of Trump supporters, the affidavit says, St. Pierre allegedly threw objects at the doors.

“In another open-source video ... St. Pierre is encouraging rioters to enter the Capitol building through a megaphone, stating 'We need everybody, let’s get in the Capitol,’” the affidavit reads.

At least 138 police officers were injured in the attack. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries suffered at the hands of protesters. Four rioters died in the uprising.

What St. Pierre said after the insurrection

A week after the riot, St. Pierre spoke to The Herald News where he admitted to being the man seen in the videos outside the Capitol, but he said he did not enter the Capitol building. He said the object he is seen throwing into the Capitol was a piece of a flag — and added that, in hindsight, he wished he had not been there.

“Most of the people that were there, were there just to have their voices heard. But there were people there just to rile everybody up,” St. Pierre said in January 2021. “I felt like crap the next day, I still feel like crap over the incident. It was supposed to be chanting and having our voices heard, but it turned into a girl dying and an officer dying. It got out of hand.”

He added at the time of that interview that he had been visited by FBI agents.

The Family Foods Grocery Outlet closed in 2021 and has since been torn down. According to social media posts, St. Pierre now owns the Fall River Snack Factory on Pleasant Street in the Pilgrim Mills.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 1,069 people have been arrested nationwide for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot. According to published reports, nearly 500 have pleaded guilty.

