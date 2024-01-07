FBI arrests three people linked to Jan. 6 on third anniversary of riot

The FBI on Saturday said it arrested three people for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The arrest, which the bureau said was at a ranch in Groveland, Florida in Lake County, came on the third anniversary of the Capitol riots.

The bureau identified the subjects as Jonathan Daniel Pollock, Olivia Michele Pollock, and Joseph Daniel Hutchinson III.

Trump supporters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

The three defendants are scheduled to appear in Federal Court in Ocala, Florida on Monday, the bureau said. No further details on their capture were released.

More than 1,230 people have been charged with federal crimes connected to the violence, including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy. Around 730 people have pleaded guilty to charges, while another roughly 170 have been convicted of at least one charge at a trial decided by a judge or a jury.

Washington’s federal courthouse remains flooded with trials, guilty plea hearings, and sentencings stemming from what has become the largest criminal investigation in American history.

Authorities, meanwhile, are still trying to identify upwards of 80 people wanted for acts of violence at the Capitol and to find out who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican and Democratic national committees’ offices the day before the Capitol attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





