FBI arrests Van Wert man, 71, on child porn charge

Aug. 3—TOLEDO — A 71-year-old Van Wert man arrested last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on child pornography charges made an appearance in U.S. District Court in Toledo on Monday.

John Charles Coy waived his right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to have his case bound over to a grand jury. He also waived his right to a detention hearing and consented to being held without bail.

A federal search warrant was executed by the Toledo FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force on Thursday at a residence in Ohio City, where Coy was known to be residing with his son. Coy was interviewed by law enforcement investigators, and that interview resulted in a probable cause arrest. Coy was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the FBI.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court alleged that an initial tip was received in November 2020 by the Marion Police Department that Coy had engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile female and had produced child sexual abuse material.

An investigation was initiated by the Marion Police Department, which requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. Through the course of the investigation, additional information concerning Coy's alleged conduct with additional juvenile females was obtained by law enforcement. The information received involved allegations of Coy taking and receiving sexual photos of juvenile females and engaging in sexual conduct with a juvenile female.

Over the course of the last eight months, according to the complaint, numerous state search warrants and subpoenas were issued on social media, cell phone service providers and digital storage providers identified as being Coy's accounts. Multiple images of what is believed to be child pornography were obtained.

Coy is known to have coached juvenile female softball teams over the years in Marion and Van Wert counties. He is also known to have traveled as a truck driver in the region and is also known to have traveled on several occasions to the Philippines. Some of the images discovered by investigators were of nude girls from the Philippines who appeared to be underage.

Law enforcement is asking anyone that has a child that has interacted with Coy and they feel any of those interactions could have been sexually inappropriate or was an attempt to "groom" a minor for possible future sexual interaction to contact the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.