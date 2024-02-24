FBI arrests Vero Beach area man, woman on charges in January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots

A Vero Beach area couple were captured in surveillance and law enforcement body camera footage hitting, pushing and yelling obscenities at police officers attempting to clear crowds from the Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, according to charges filed Thursday by federal prosecutors.

The arrest of Andrew Joshua Johnson, 39, and Whitney Johnson, 44, by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents was announced in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice Friday evening.

Citing allegations in court documents, federal prosecutors stated both attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, marched to the Capitol and entered the Rotunda doors at roughly 2:45 p.m.

Images included in a federal criminal complaint charging Andrew Joshua Johnson, 39, and Whitney Johnson, 44, both of Vero Beach, of felony and misdemeanor offenses related to their alleged conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI arrested the Johnsons on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Vero Beach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to prosecutors: "Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election."

The couple split up as they walked through the Capitol and prosecutors said footage shows Andrew Johnson "confronting a United States Capitol Police Officer on the gallery stairs."

Roughly 30 minutes later, the release stated, Andrew Johnson was seen in a crowd yelling and shaking his fist at police, and Whitney Johnson against an outer Rotunda wall.

More: Vero Beach man describes mayhem in Washington, D.C.: 'A Daytona Nascar race times 10'

A confrontation between an officer and a rioter erupted, in which Andrew Johnson was recorded yelling an expletive and calling out "Oathbreaker" while "aggressively positioning" himself close to police as the officers pushed him outside.

Around the same time, Whitney was shown in surveillance footage hitting a Metropolitan Police Department officer with an open hand and yelling expletives as officers cleared the building.

Officers eventually removed Andrew Johnson from the building around 3:20 p.m., while Whitney Johnson left on her own minutes earlier, prosecutors stated.

Whitney Johnson faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, including:

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding officers

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol building or grounds

Parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building or grounds

Andrew Johnson was charged with various misdemeanors including:

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol building or grounds

Parading demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building or grounds

Details, such as the location of their arrest were not mentioned in the release, but county property records show the couple shared ownership of a home in the 100 block of East Forest Trail since at least 2022.

Both made appearances Thursday at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, court records show.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard ordered the Johnsons to each post a bond of $250,000. Both stated they would hire their own attorney, but it was unclear Friday if they were being represented by legal counsel.

The couple joins what prosecutors said were nearly 470 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement and are among 1,313 people to receive charges for the breach of the U.S. Capitol breach in the three years following the January 6, 2021 Trump administration efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

FBI Miami and Washington field offices led the investigation, with assistance from U.S. Capitol and Metropolitan police.

The Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section and U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia are prosecuting the case, and were assisted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The Department of Justice release requested anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation to call the FBI at 800-225-5324, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

