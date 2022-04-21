FBI: Ashland child porn suspect had 750,000 images

Apr. 21—ASHLAND — A child pornography suspect amassed a collection of 750,000 images, according to federal court records.

Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland, was indicted last month on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

At a bond hearing last week, an FBI agent testified that Childers had three-quarters of a million images depicting children of various ages in various sexual acts, in both print and digital formats. Federal court records show Childers also kept the sexual abuse material inside hollowed-out books in his home.

Despite the sheer quantity of child sexual abuse material, a federal judge still laid out bond conditions for Childers, on the basis that the man — a retiree from Ashland Office Supply — has no criminal history to speak of, court records show.

Among those conditions include forbidding Childers from internet access, contact with minors and removing all weapons — including a bayonet — from the home, court records show.

As of Wednesday, Childers was still being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

