FBI asking for public’s help in identifying suspect in Pittsburgh bank robbery

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect they say is responsible for a bank robbery in Pittsburgh.

Police say the suspect is a male with black hair and a beard. He is estimated to be approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

The suspect was last seen wearing pants, a hooded sweatshirt and sneakers, all of which were black. He also wore dark glasses and a mask during the time of the robbery.

The suspect is behind the robbery that took place at the Community Bank at 714 Brookline Boulevard on May 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.

