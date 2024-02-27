FBI asks for assistance locating fugitive connected to Warr Acres bank robbery

TechCrunch

The race to build the next big large language model is on, and now a contender out of China has reportedly banked a major round of funding to catapult it to the front of the pack. Moonshot AI, an artificial intelligence startup founded less than a year ago building LLMs that can handle long inputs of text and data, has raised over $1 billion in a Series B round, according to multiple media reports out of China. If accurate, this latest injection of capital would value Moonshot AI at $2.5 billion -- the largest single funding round for Chinese LLM developers on public record.