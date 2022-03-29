FBI asks Dallas-Fort Worth residents for help identifying Capitol riot participant

The FBI is asking for help identifying a woman who they believe lives in the Dallas-FortWorth Metroplex, and participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The FBI is still seeking to identify individuals involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol. BOLO 318 is described as a white female, around 60-70 years of age, approximately 4’10” to 5’4” in height and has brown hair. She is believed to be residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. pic.twitter.com/TkjBRhg8yD — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) March 28, 2022

The FBI said in a social media post that the woman is believed to between 60 to 70 years old, between 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall, and has brown hair. The FBI shared photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying her.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov using the reference photo number “BOLO 318.”

A gallery of all unidentified subjects can be found at fbi.gov/capitolviolence