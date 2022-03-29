FBI asks Dallas-Fort Worth residents for help identifying Capitol riot participant

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

The FBI is asking for help identifying a woman who they believe lives in the Dallas-FortWorth Metroplex, and participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The FBI said in a social media post that the woman is believed to between 60 to 70 years old, between 4 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall, and has brown hair. The FBI shared photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying her.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov using the reference photo number “BOLO 318.”

A gallery of all unidentified subjects can be found at fbi.gov/capitolviolence

