Who Are They? FBI Asks Public to ID 10 Men Shown on Violent Capitol Riot Videos

Pilar Melendez, Jennifer Adams
·3 min read
FBI/Youtube
FBI/Youtube

Since the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of MAGA supporters breached the building and injured dozens of law-enforcement officials, federal authorities have been playing a game of catch-up.

While more than 300 rioters have been identified, the FBI believes almost triple that number participated in the deadly attacks—and is relying on the public’s help to find 10 unidentified individuals that are believed to have committed the most violent offenses.

In a slew of videos released Thursday by the FBI, Capitol rioters can be seen shoving, bashing, and attacking police trying to stop the mob from storming the Capitol with clubs and chemical sprays. In one video, a man is seen dangling a fire extinguishing over a metal railing before spraying officers, while in another a rioter can be seen repeatedly striking a line of officers with a baton.

In one video captured on a police officer’s body camera, a man in a MAGA hat is seen charging at multiple officers and attempting to push them to the ground. Another clip shows a separate man in a MAGA hat using a pole to violently beat officers. A third rioter man wielding what appears to be an electroshock device can be seen in a crowd fighting with officers— repeatedly hitting the law enforcers with the baton-like device while a loud buzz and bright flashes can be seen.

“I want to warn you that these images are disturbing. You will see officers being punched; beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields; as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement announcing the videos. “Speaking as a law-enforcement officer—but also as an American citizen—it is alarming to watch these videos.”

The new footage marks the FBI’s latest push to apprehend those who were most violent during the insurrection that killed five individuals, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. On Monday, two men were arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Sicknick and other officers with bear spray. Hours after the attack, Sicnick died at a local hospital—although the details of his death are still unknown.

D’Antuono noted Thursday that the arrest of those two men—Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios—was only made possible from public tips. Shane Jenkins, who was arrested this month after allegedly using throwing a “metal pipe, a desk drawer, and a flagpole” at officers on Jan. 6, was identified with the help of online sleuths and tips, D’Antuono said.

Riot Suspects Bear-Sprayed Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick in the Face Before He Died: Prosecutors

Among the 300 individuals charged in the riots are several members of right-wing extremist groups who are accused of training and planning for the riots for at least two months and coordinating on the ground to ensure maximum damage at the Capitol as legislators met to confirm Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The FBI said Thursday that more than 65 people that have been arrested for their actions on Jan. 6 are facing charges for assaulting law enforcement officers.

And the clips released by the FBI on Thursday show the extent of violence and chaos that ensued from these rioters during the insurrection. In one clip, a white man wearing a blue face covering can be seen screaming and aggressively grabbing an officer’s mask to jerk his face forward. As a result, the cop, who is among a line of officers in riot gear trying to contain the group, has his head bashed against a shield multiple times.

“We’re grateful to the members of the public who have already been a tremendous help in these investigations,” D’Antuono said Thursday. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • FBI releases videos of assaults on officers at U.S. Capitol and asks public to help identify suspects 

    On Thursday the FBI released new information and videos of suspects assaulting federal officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and is seeking the public’s help to identify them.

  • ‘Lady Tank’ going to prison for helping run teen sex trafficking ring in Lexington

    India “Lady Tank” Cuyler and her partner Donnell Woodard used the internet to sell sex with underage girls in Columbia area motels. Police and the FBI shut them down.

  • FBI releases new videos of Capitol rioters assaulting officers

    The FBI has released new video of assaults on Capitol police officers during the riot on January 6. They are asking for the public's help with identifying multiple individuals seen in the footage. NBC's Ken Dilanian reports.

  • Cadet charged in Capitol riot is removed from Republican club at SC military school

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet at the Citadel was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Stone tablet marking First Amendment freedoms finds new home

    A four-story, 50-ton marble tablet engraved with the text of the First Amendment, previously displayed on the facade of the now-shuttered Newseum in Washington, will find a new home in Philadelphia across from Independence Hall. The National Constitution Center, which sits in an area of the city billed as America's most historic square mile, will erect the tablet in an atrium overlooking Independence Hall, the UNESCO World Heritage Site where both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were adopted. The district is also home to the Liberty Bell and the First Bank of the United States.

  • Manslaughter conviction of ex-Oklahoma officer overturned

    An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday overturned the manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison sentence of a former police officer based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found that much of the eastern part of the state remains an American Indian reservation. Former Tulsa officer Shannon James Kepler, 60, is a member of Creek Nation who was convicted of killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Tulsa on land within the historic reservation of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

  • US intelligence report says white supremacists have 'traveled abroad to network with like-minded individuals'

    Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday told congressional lawmakers domestic violent extremism is the "greatest threat" to the US.

  • Judge tosses journalist’s surveillance lawsuit against Rod Rosenstein

    TV reporter Sharyl Attkisson has spent a decade seeking legal recourse for alleged wiretapping.

  • FBI releases videos of 'most egregious' assaults on officers at Capitol riot

    The FBI urged the public to help them identify the suspects in the newly released videos from the Jan. 6 mob, where an officer died of injuries sustained that day.

  • Capitol Riot Suspects Are on a PR Blitz

    Police HandoutsAccording to federal indictments, Kelly and Connie Meggs are members of the Oath Keepers militia who used the chaos around the U.S. Capitol riot to enter the building in an organized “stack.” Dressed in camouflage, the husband-and-wife pair from Florida can be seen on security footage illegally entering the Capitol and walking around the building with fellow Oath Keepers.Kelly Meggs, according to prosecutors, is an Oath Keepers leader with the alias “OK Gator.” Both of the Meggs are facing conspiracy charges for their alleged role in the riot.To sympathetic readers of the right-wing blog The Gateway Pundit, though, the Meggs are humble farmers unfairly abducted by the federal government and forced to deal with some loose donkeys. In a Tuesday post on Gateway Pundit, blogger Jim Hoft claimed the Meggs are on the verge of losing their farm after an FBI raid in which, they claim, the FBI accidentally freed their donkeys.“During the arrest, the FBI let all of their donkeys lose (sic) in the neighborhood,” Hoft writes.The donkeys were later returned to the farm. The solution to this injustice for Hoft’s far-right audience, according to his blog: donating tens of thousands of dollars to the Meggs.The rioters’ stories have made for big money on GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding site that has become a go-to option for right-wing figures who would likely be banned from more mainstream sites like GoFundMe. The Meggs family has raised more than $80,000 as of Tuesday, while the family of Oath Keeper Kenneth Harrelson has raised more than $160,000.Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers charged in the aftermath of Jan. 6 riot have been on a public relations blitz in the right-wing media, trying to recast themselves as victims of government overreach and a thuggish FBI. They’re also raising a lot of money along the way.That PR push has extended to Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to break into the Speaker’s Lobby during the riot. Terrell Roberts, an attorney for Babbitt’s family, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on March 12 and claimed police should have just arrested Babbitt instead.“We should have some statement explaining why they needed to shoot this lady,” Roberts said.Roberts declined to comment.Much of the glowing coverage of the riot suspects has come from The Gateway Pundit, a popular far-right blog that frequently promotes hoaxes. Gateway Pundit founder Hoft, who holds a prominent enough place in the right-wing media to be invited to the Trump White House in 2019, has run several stories promoting fundraisers for the riot suspects.Proud Boy Christopher Worrell allegedly shot pepper spray at law enforcement officers at the start of the riot, according to a federal indictment, after riding to Washington from Florida in a van with a crew of other Proud Boys. Worrell wore a tactical vest and earpiece to the riot, according to prosecutors. When law enforcement officers raided his East Naples, Florida, home, they found it filled with Proud Boys gear, including challenge coins representing different chapters of the far-right men’s group. Sen. Johnson Says He ‘Wasn’t Concerned’ by Capitol Rioters Since They Weren’t BLM Protesters The Gateway Pundit write-up of Worrell’s arrest, by contrast, makes no mention of Proud Boys. The blog post claims Worrell was “Arrested by Heavily Armed Feds With TANKER TRUCKS,” an unusual way to describe armored trucks.While Kelly and Connie Meggs have been embraced by right-wing blog readers, Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper who allegedly entered the Capitol alongside them, may have had the best reception.Harrelson, who faces one conspiracy count and three other charges, allegedly plotted ahead of the riot with other Oath Keepers in meetings with aliases like “Gator 6” or, sometimes, just by using his own name. Harrelson was caught on video illegally entering the Capitol alongside the Meggses, according to his indictment.Like other supporters of arrested riot suspects, Harrelson’s wife Angel Harrelson appeared on The Gateway Pundit to claim that her husband was being unfairly treated and that FBI agents had trashed her home while carrying out a search warrant.“They proceeded to escort me outside of my home,” she said. “I was upset that my things were going to be tossed around everywhere and that they would make a huge mess. “In a message posted on The Gateway Pundit, Angel Harrelson claimed the Oath Keepers are “made up of a diverse group of people”“One of the worst lies being spread about them is that they are somehow ‘white supremacists,’” Harrelson’s wife wrote. “That is insulting and ridiculous. I’m Cajun, and therefore my ancestors and family members are black as well as American Indian.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw

    First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can. With the virus rebounding from Paris to Budapest and beyond, European governments that rushed to suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccines after reports of blood clots are realizing the far-reaching impact of the move.

  • Russia targeted Trump allies to hurt Biden in 2020 election, US officials say

    Intelligence report underscored allegations that Trump allies played into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims against BidenUS politics – live updates Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin hold a joint press conference in Helsinki, Finland, on 16 July 2018. Photograph: Grigory Dukor/Reuters Russia tried to influence the 2020 US presidential election by proliferating “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” largely against Joe Biden and through allies of Donald Trump, US intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was contained in a 15-page report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscored allegations that Trump’s allies played into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims against Biden by Ukrainian figures with links to Russia. In a statement, the Democratic House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, said: “Through proxies, Russia ran a successful intelligence operation that penetrated [Trump’s] inner circle. “Individuals close to the former president were targeted by agents of Russian intelligence including Andriy Derkach and Konstantin Kilimnik, who laundered misinformation into our political system with the intent of denigrating now President Biden, damaging his candidacy.” Kilimnik has widely reported ties to Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016 who was jailed under the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller but pardoned by Trump shortly before the end of his term. Derkach worked closely with Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who has acted as Trump’s personal attorney, in attempts to uncover political dirt on Biden and his family which were at the heart of Trump’s first impeachment. Biden beat Trump by 306-232 in the electoral college and won the popular vote by more than 7m. The electoral college result was the same as that by which Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016, despite losing the popular vote by nearly 3m ballots. US intelligence agrees that election was subject to concerted Russian attempts to tip the scales for Trump. Russia – and Trump – oppose and deny such conclusions. The intelligence report issued on Monday said Russian hackers did not make persistent efforts to break into election infrastructure, unlike past elections. The report found attempts to sway voters against Trump, including a “multi-pronged covert influence campaign” by Iran intended to undercut support for the former president. But it also punctured a counter-narrative pushed by Trump’s allies that China interfered on Biden’s behalf, concluding that Beijing “did not deploy interference efforts”. “China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught,” the report said. US officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although “in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran”. Schiff said: “No matter which nation seeks to influence our political system and who stands to benefit, both parties must speak with one voice and disavow all interference in our elections. We must guard against and seek to deter all attempts at foreign interference and ensure that American voters decide American elections.” Mark Warner, the Democratic chair of the Senate intelligence committee, said: “The intelligence community has gotten much better at detecting these efforts, and we have built better defences against election interference. “But the problem of foreign actors trying to influence the American electorate is not going away, and given the current partisan divides in this country may find fertile ground, in which to grow in the future.”

  • Veselnitskaya’s Trump Tower Coverup Linked to Secret Russian Chemical Weapons Program

    Yury Martyanov/GettyLONDON—A company newly sanctioned by the U.S. over Alexei Navalny’s poisoning attack is tied to the money-laundering network that Natalia Veselnitskaya tried to cover up at the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to financial records obtained by The Daily Beast.Now we know why Vladimir Putin was so desperate to play down the international corruption probes that began when Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a $230 million fraud on the Russian people. For the first time, that dark-money network can be linked to the murderous chemical-weapons program run by Russia’s notorious intelligence services.After exposing the massive theft of state money, Magnitsky ended up dead in a Russian prison cell. Legislation in his name has been enacted all over the world by governments seeking to clamp down on corruption, including the U.S.’s Magnitsky Act. Despite the interventions of Veselnitskaya—a Russian lawyer who was sent to the U.S. to persuade the Trump campaign to overturn the law—investigations tracing that stolen money continue to expose an international web of bank accounts linked to alleged wrongdoing.Email Leak Exposes Trump Tower Russian’s Dirty Lobbying OperationsThis month, the Biden administration said it was sanctioning a German chemicals company called Riol-Chemie because of its “activities in support of Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs.”It was part of the administration’s response to the attempted murder of Putin nemesis Navalny. The anti-corruption campaigner narrowly survived a chemical-weapon attack after a plane carrying him on a long flight home to Moscow was diverted and he was able to receive emergency medical care—first in a Siberian hospital, and then in Germany, where he was airlifted for further treatment.After waking up from a weeks-long coma, Navalny outwitted a member of the assassination team by impersonating a senior FSB official and tricking his would-be killer into explaining over the phone how the kill squad had rubbed the Novichok nerve agent into the seams of Navalny’s underpants.President Trump shrugged off the attack, but the Biden team announced sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and 14 other entities involved in chemical and biological weapons production on March 2.One of the entities singled out by the U.S. government as a cog in Russia’s weapons of mass destruction program was Riol-Chemie. Investigative files compiled by the authorities in Lithuania—and reviewed by The Daily Beast—show that Riol-Chemie received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a British Virgin Islands-registered company accused of laundering some of the stolen money that was uncovered by Magnitsky.According to sources close to a separate investigation by French authorities, financial records show that two New Zealand-registered companies, which also received funds from the $230 million fraud, wired over $1 million to Riol-Chemie.Riol-Chemie did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.The United States’ formal designation of Riol-Chemie as a sanctioned entity does not give any detail about its role in Russia’s weapons program, but purchase orders and invoices seen by The Daily Beast show that the company received components from a now-defunct American manufacturer called Aeroflex. Records show that Aeroflex, which was then based in New York, took orders for radiation-hardened semiconductors and regulators in 2007. These components are often used to build missiles and satellites.The orders were to be sent to Riol-Chemie in northern Germany, but records show that the tightly controlled radiation chips were paid for by yet another entity accused of laundering the stolen Russian money. According to the paperwork, the invoice went to Tolbrist Alliance Inc., a shell company listed in the Offshore Leaks Database by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as being registered to a post-office box in the British Virgin Islands.According to bank records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Lithuanian authorities discovered that Tolbrist Alliance Inc. had received around $50 million from companies linked to the fraud uncovered by Magnitsky.Financial records show that Tolbrist spent at least $1.5 million at Aeroflex.Aeroflex, which is no longer trading, was busted by the State Department for hundreds of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) violations “largely consisting of unauthorized exports.” There is no indication that the company broke the law by delivering the rad-chips to Riol-Chemie—the transactions occurred years before the U.S. government announced that the German company was a secret part of Putin’s illicit arms-smuggling operation.The repeated links between companies accused of laundering the $230 million and Riol-Chemie may point to a wider, calculated scheme with far-reaching political implications. Money stolen from the Russian people—while the authorities turned a blind eye—was apparently channeled into a black-market weapons program. Whoever directed the dispersal of the stolen funds also played a top-secret role in Russian national security.“This clearly shows why Putin has become unhinged because of the Magnitsky investigation,” said Bill Browder, who has led the anti-corruption campaign in the name of his former lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky. “Every layer of this onion that is peeled, ever more dirty and dangerous information emerges.”Previous reports have also claimed that some of the stolen funds ended up in the hands of people connected to Syria’s chemical-weapons program.Ex-Hill Staffer Linked to Veselnitskaya Dies Suddenly After Fall Near His HomeThe man given the task of shutting down the Magnitsky-inspired investigations that were blooming all over the world was Yury Chaika, one of Putin’s top fixers and Russia’s prosecutor-general up until last year. President Obama signed the anti-corruption Magnitsky Act into law in 2012, and Chaika’s protégée, Veselnitskaya, was sent to make the case against the law at the notorious Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort in 2016.Putin brought it up with Trump himself at the Helsinki summit in 2018. The former president listened, nodding along with a litany of distortions about election interference, Crimea, and Browder during a joint press conference.Veselnitskaya was also part of the legal team defending Prevezon, another of the companies accused of laundering the stolen money, which was under investigation by the Southern District of New York. The case was eventually settled out of court with Prevezon paying $6 million. Veselnitskaya was charged with obstruction of justice for colluding with Chaika’s office in Moscow to doctor evidence submitted to the court.While Trump-Russia speculation was at its height, Veselnitskaya always insisted that she was not at Trump Tower to try and help sway the election; she was there to put the case against the Magnitsky investigation.“To summarize, those were not the happiest days of my life,” Veselnitskaya told NBC News amid the backlash surrounding the Trump Tower meeting.Despite the personal costs, it seems that Putin and his cronies will stop at nothing to stymie the fraud investigations they face. But the U.S. government’s sanctioning of Riol-Chemie may offer an important lesson to the Kremlin: Even dark money can be followed.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kobe Bryant widow sues LA police over 'graphic images' of helicopter crash

    Vanessa Bryant published the names of officers she says shared photos of the site of Bryant's death.

  • Dick Hoyt, who pushed son through Boston Marathons, dies at 80

    Dick Hoyt, the inspirational father who pushed his son Rick in a wheelchair through 32 Boston Marathons, died Wednesday at age 80.How it all started: Rick, now 59, was born with paraplegia and cerebral palsy. In 1977, when he was 15 years old, Dick agreed to help him participate in a 5-mile charity event.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Dad, when I'm running, it feels like I'm not disabled," Rick told his father after the race through his computer, per the Team Hoyt website. That sent a powerful message to Dick, a non-runner at the time. He began training immediately for what became a lifetime of racing. Dick pushing Rick in 1982. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty ImagesThe Hoyts ran their first Boston Marathon in 1980 and have completed over 1,000 races since then. That includes 257 triathlons where Dick would tow Rick in a dinghy while swimming."Ricky is my inspiration," Dick said after the Hoyts received the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the 2013 ESPYs."He has taught me a great many things over the years, and every day I consider myself lucky to be his father and teammate." Photo: Richard Berkowitz/Getty ImagesLast decade, a bronze statue honoring the Hoyts was erected near the Boston Marathon starting line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts."When Rick was born, they said he'd be nothing but a vegetable. Now he's a bronze statue. It can't get any better than that."Dick HoytWatch: Documentary about the Hoyts (YouTube) Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dick Hoyt, who pushed his wheelchair-bound son through the Boston Marathon’s 26.2-mile route dozens of times, is dead at 80

    Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands of runners, fathers and disabled athletes by pushing his son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races, has died.

  • Final goodbye of historic aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea: Mar. 21, 1983

    FROM THE ARCHIVE: The USS Coral Sea was one of the three Midway-class aircraft carriers from the United States Navy introduced in the latter part of World War II. It had a home in the Bay Area for nearly 15 years.

  • 2 SEPTA sergeants suspended over posts about Capitol riot

    Two SEPTA police sergeants have been suspended without pay over what they posted on social media about January's deadly Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

  • Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

    The pressure against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations reached the White House on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden saying Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general's investigation confirms the claims against him. Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos whether Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms the women’s claims, Biden said “yes” and added, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

  • Joe Theismann says Ron Rivera won’t appoint Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB yet

    Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann sees Ron Rivera holding training camp competitions at every position, including QB.