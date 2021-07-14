FBI assisting Independence police in Jackson County investigation

Glenn E. Rice
·1 min read

Federal authorities are assisting Independence police and other law enforcement Wednesday afternoon with an investigation on south Buckner Tarnsey Road in eastern Jackson County.

Details of the scope of the investigation have not been released. Authorities were summoned to the 4000 block of South Buckner-Tarsney Road around 9:30 a.m.

“All I have tell you is that we have a presence there in support of local law enforcement,” Bridget Patton, FBI spokeswoman. “We have a presence and we are providing assistance to the locals at this point.”

Independence police could not be immediately reached for comment.

This report will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In White House visit, singer Oliva Rodrigo urges vaccinations for youth

    Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room. Making a reference to Rodrigo's song "Drivers License," press secretary Jen Psaki introduced her by saying she "traversed red lights and stop signs to see us."

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he will be re-sentenced at a later date.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000. Christiansen, who was arrested last September, was found guilty of two counts of criminal mischief with hate crime enhancements last month. Five days before the vandalism, the male victim's wife received a message from a Facebook account named “Pine Cone,” which targeted her family with racist slurs and demanded that they die from rat poison.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Retailers are bedeviled by rampant shoplifting. City leaders say otherwise.

    The city has been gripped by a perception of lawlessness after a string of videos featured people openly shoplifting, seemingly without repercussion.

  • Royal Caribbean is not responsible for the death of toddler Chloe Wiegand, judge rules

    A judge threw out the family's lawsuit against the cruise line, arguing the toddler's grandfather should have known he was holding the girl in an open window.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Police causes suspect to spin out during S. Loop chase

    If you got caught up in a traffic jam, police said it all started out as a chase on a "suspicious vehicle."

  • 18-year-old charged in bar shooting dies weeks later in drive-by, NC police say

    Police say he was shot multiple times Monday night.

  • Gun resembling Lego toy sparks backlash in US

    A US company is told to stop producing a customised firearm covered in what looks like Lego.

  • 2 Men Accused Of Drugging And Raping Woman On Spring Break Face Possible Homicide Charges

    Two college roommates could be facing homicide charges after allegedly drugging and raping a woman on spring break in Miami. The Miami-Date State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that they’re considering adding homicide charges to Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, for the death of Christine Englehardt earlier this year, according to the Miami Herald. Englehardt, 24, of Richboro, Pennsylvania, traveled to Miami alone for a spring break holiday. On March 18, Miami Beach police say that C