FBI, ATF launch domestic terrorism investigation

Apr. 7—The FBI and ATF have launched a domestic terrorism investigation after the Odessa Police Department's bomb unit was forced to detonate an explosive device found outside the west entrance of the Ector County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said a courthouse employee found the device, which he described as two-feet long and two to three inches in diameter around 7:45 a.m.

A high water pressure device was used to render the device safe around 9:30 a.m. A loud noise was heard at that time.

It's too soon to determine a possible motive, but Griffis said they do have a lead.

"We do have cameras on the outside of the courthouse that we do believe they captured the individual that dropped the device off early this morning," Griffis said.

The sheriff thanked all of the agencies who responded to the emergency.

"Thank God nobody was hurt and from this point on we're going to put the bad guy in jail and hopefully he goes to jail for life," Griffis said. "Most likely this will fall under the federal purview of domestic terrorism so I'm sure the feds will be happy to take this case."

Law enforcement agencies from all over the area, including OPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Ector County Independent School District descended upon the courthouse to block off access to the area. Bomb detecting dogs from the ECISD have inspected the building and authorities believe the courthouse will be back open around noon, Griffis said.

Federal agents are on their way from Lubbock to collect evidence, the sheriff said.

While the courthouse has received its share of bomb threats, Griffis said he believes this is the first time an actual explosive device has been found.