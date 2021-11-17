FBI, ATF, SC police investigating after church arson in York County, officials say

Andrew Dys
·1 min read

South Carolina police and federal agents are investigating after a York County church was intentionally set on fire Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire at New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church is being investigated as an arson by the York County Fire Marshal’s Office, said Greg Suskin, spokesman for York County.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church at 1375 Ogden Road just south of the Rock Hill city limits, officials said.

Firefighters had to break in through the doors to put out the fire, Suskin said. There was minimal damage to the church from the fire, Suskin said.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office determined an incendiary device had been thrown through a window into the church, Suskin said.

No injuries were reported.

Feds investigate church fires

The church building dates back to 1987 and was the first Seventh Day Adventist congregation in Rock Hill, according to the church Web site.

Because the fire was at a church, the State Law Enforcement Division arson team, FBI, and ATF were called to investigate, York County officials said.

Federal officials have investigated religious house of worship fires since a federal law was passed in 1996 that made church arson a federal crime.

The York County Sheriff’s Office also is involved with the investigation and sent a K-9 team to the church Tuesday night, officials said.

Federal agents, and South Carolina and York County arson investigators, were on scene Wednesday as the investigation continues.

York County fire officials said they are investigating whether a fire set on railroad tracks near the church last week is related to Tuesday’s church fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

