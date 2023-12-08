FBI aware of El Paso, statewide false bomb threats involving public schools

El Paso area schools, as well as schools across Texas, have received hoax bomb threats Friday, FBI officials said.

The hoax bomb threats were made Friday, Dec. 8, to schools across Texas, including in El Paso, FBI El Paso officials said. The names of the school that have received threats were not released.

"The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a school is made," FBI El Paso officials said in a news release. "The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention."

Authorities are urging community members to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement immediately.

Community members can report suspicious activities to the FBI El Paso Office at 915-832-5000, El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400, or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 915-546-2280. If there is an immediate threat of danger, community members are urged to call 911.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately," FBI officials said.

Friday's hoax bomb threats come as false threats against schools continues to increase across the country.

The El Paso area has seen numerous threats made to school campuses across the county in 2023. El Paso students have been arrested recently for making false threats to schools.

El Paso law enforcement and school district officials have made strong outreach efforts to warn students of the dangers of making false threats and the impact school threat pranks could have on their lives.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: FBI aware of El Paso, statewide false bomb threats made involving schools