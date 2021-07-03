FBI begins arresting individuals who attacked reporters on Jan. 6

The Justice Department has begun arresting individuals who attacked reporters or damaged their equipment during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, The Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: The first such charge came last week when Shane Jason Woods of Illinois was charged with engaging in violence on the Capitol grounds and was caught on video knocking down a cameraman, per The Post.

On Thursday, FBI agents arrested Joshua Dillon Haynes of Virginia, who was charged with smashing journalists' equipment outside the Capitol.

Haynes was the fifth person arrested in connection with attacks on the media in less than a week, The Post reports.

There is no federal law specifically against attacking a journalist. The Justice Department is charging individuals who attacked journalists or their gear on Jan. 6 with committing violence at the Capitol or destroying property on the Capitol grounds.

The big picture: The arrests come as First Amendment advocates have criticized the Justice Department for ordering subpoenas of reporters’ phone records during the Trump administration.

"We welcome the Justice Department’s steps to hold people accountable for assaulting journalists and damaging their equipment as they documented one of the worst attacks on our democracy in recent times," Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, told The Post.

"These charges send a very clear message that the Justice Department will protect journalists who are doing their jobs to keep us informed," Brown said.

