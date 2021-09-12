FBI begins declassifying documents into Saudi 9/11 links

·3 min read
9/11 memorial at the Pentagon
The US on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks

The FBI has released a newly declassified document that looks into connections between Saudi citizens in the US and two of the 9/11 attackers.

Relatives of victims have long urged the release of the files, arguing Saudi officials had advance knowledge but did not try to stop the attacks.

But the document provides no evidence that the Saudi government was linked to the 9/11 plot.

Fifteen of the 19 plane hijackers were Saudi nationals.

Ahead of the declassification, the Saudi embassy in Washington welcomed the release and once again denied any link between the kingdom and the hijackers, describing such claims as "false and malicious".

The document was declassified on the 20th anniversary of the deadliest terror attacks on US soil - almost 3,000 people were killed after four planes were hijacked - and is the first of several expected to be released.

Some families of the victims had put pressure on President Joe Biden to declassify the documents, saying he should not attend Saturday's commemoration ceremonies in New York if he was not prepared to release them.

This 16-page FBI document is still heavily redacted. It is based on interviews with a source whose identity is classified (listed as PII) and outlines contacts between a number of Saudi nationals and two of the hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Midhar.

The hijackers posed as students to enter the US in 2000. The FBI memo says they then received significant logistical support from Omar al-Bayoumi, who witnesses said was a frequent visitor to the Saudi Consulate in Los Angeles despite his official status at the time as a student.

Mr Bayoumi, the source tells the FBI, had "very high status" at the consulate.

"Bayoumi's assistance to Hamzi and Midha included translation, travel, lodging and financing," the memo said.

The FBI document also says there were links between the two hijackers and Fahad al-Thumairy, a conservative imam at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles. He was described by sources as "having extremist beliefs".

Both Mr Bayoumi and Mr Thumairy left the US weeks before the 9/11 attacks, according to the AP news agency.

The agency also quoted Jim Kreindler, a lawyer for the relatives of 9/11 victims, as saying that the released document did "validate the arguments we have made in the litigation regarding the Saudi government's responsibility for the 9/11 attacks".

Last month, a lawsuit launched by relatives saw several top former Saudi officials questioned under oath.

The administrations of George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump all declined to declassify the documents, citing national security concerns.

Joe Biden at the Pentagon
Joe Biden had been urged by relatives of victims to release the documents

But Joe Biden last week ordered a review of investigative documents, telling officials to release what they could over the next six months.

There has long been speculation of official Saudi links to the plot, given the number of Saudi nationals involved and al-Qaeda leaders Osama Bin Laden's Saudi background.

However, the 9/11 commission report found no evidence to implicate the Saudi government or senior officials.

The US and Saudi Arabia have long been allies, although the relationship has at times been difficult.

Donald Trump strengthened ties but Joe Biden called Saudi Arabia "a pariah" for its part in the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

The BBC's Frank Gardner says Mr Biden has since softened his stance towards most powerful man in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reflecting the hard reality of the importance of the alliance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian dollar posts weekly decline as election uncertainty weighs

    The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Friday as investor hesitancy ahead of a Canadian election and broad-based gains for the greenback offset strong domestic jobs data, with the loonie giving back its earlier advance. Canada added 90,200 jobs in August, while the unemployment rate dropped to 7.1%, which could support another cut by the Bank of Canada of its quantitative easing stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields rose and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after U.S. economic data indicated high inflation could persist for some time.

  • Is it ethical to travel right now? Experts on flying in the age of Delta

    Questions to consider before you inflict the ‘moral injury’ of a risky, nonessential trip ‘If people decide they are going to travel, it’s on them to do the absolute best they can to minimize the spread of disease.’ Photograph: Emanuele Perrone/Getty Images A new season is here and, with it, seedlings of holiday escape plans to some sun-drenched beach or snowy mountain ski slope. In view of passenger data from the US and the UK, air travel is on its way toward recovering from the slump of a pre-

  • Deadly unrest reported in Myanmar after opposition urges 'defensive war'

    The National Unity Government (NUG) formed to resist the army's Feb. 1 takeover called on Tuesday for a revolt https://reut.rs/3zWzZY7 against military rule, in an apparent effort to coordinate groups fighting the army and convince soldiers and state officials to switch sides. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and sparked nationwide anger, strikes and protests, and saw the emergence of militia groups that have attacked security forces. Fighting since Thursday between the military and defence volunteers allied with the unity government in Myin Thar village resulted in casualties among local militias and villagers, after troops used heavy artillery, according to media and a witness.

  • 9/11 anniversary: Emotional tributes paid to lives lost

    Twenty years after the deadliest attacks on US soil, those who died are remembered across the US.

  • The FBI released a 16-page declassified 9/11 document

    The document was from 2016 and was part of the investigation into whether the Saudi Arabian government played a role in the attacks.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Taliban celebrate beheading of Afghan soldier in grisly video

    EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan soldier, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room.

  • Several of Donald Trump's vivid memories of 9/11 lack evidence and don't hold up to scrutiny

    A psychiatrist coined the term "9/11 sign" to refer to those who lied about the event to garner sympathy.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • A secretive Pentagon program that started on Trump's last day in office just ended. The mystery has not.

    WASHINGTON - A Pentagon program that delegated management of a huge swath of the internet to a Florida company in January - just minutes before President Donald Trump left office - has ended as mysteriously as it began, with the Defense Department this week retaking control of 175 million IP addresses. The program had drawn scrutiny because of its unusual timing, starting amid a politically charged changeover of federal power, and because of its enormous scale. At its peak, the company, Global R

  • U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production.

  • GOP Senate Candidate Flips Out At Vaccine Mandates In 'Deeply Offensive' Video

    Ohio Republican Josh Mandel's cornfield rant about tyranny and the Gestapo was condemned as "beyond the pale" by Jewish advocacy groups.

  • The abandoned palace of Afghanistan's former vice president is now home to 150 Taliban fighters, NYT documentary shows

    Taliban fighters have moved into the palace of a US-allied Afghan warlord General Dostum, which has a swimming pool, gym, and game room.

  • Here’s Why Joe Manchin Is Always Dumping on Other Democrats

    Photo illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhat the hell is Joe Manchin doing?!On the latest episode of The New Abnormal, Max Rose, who served in Afghanistan and won a term in Congress as a Democrat representing a red district in Staten Island and Brooklyn, explains where Manchin is coming from. “There’s not another Democrat who could win that seat”—and without it Mitch McConnell is running the Senate, Rose says.Still, Rose warns host Molly Jong-Fast against people “confusing talking points with

  • Even the ‘Loose Change’ 9/11 Truthers Think MAGA Conspiracies Are Nuts

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyKorey Rowe was climbing into the car to report for Army basic training when his best friend stopped him. “He was kind of like, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” Rowe recalled. “I was like, ‘Don’t worry, man. There's not going to be a war.’”It was late August 2001. By the end of the year, Rowe was in Afghanistan. Later, he was deployed to Iraq.“As I traveled from the southern border through Iraq, watching innocent people die who had nothing to do with

  • US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The redeployment of the defenses from Prince Sultan Air Base outside of Riyadh came as America's Gulf Arab allies nervously watched the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, including their last-minute evacuations from Kabul's besieged international airport.

  • Every officer in Missouri city police department resigns

    A small Missouri town lost its police chief and all the officers in the department after they abruptly announced their resignations.

  • Arizona sells Unilever bonds over Ben & Jerry's Israel move

    Arizona has sold off $93 million in Unilever bonds and plans to sell the remaining $50 million it has invested in the global consumer products company over subsidiary Ben & Jerry's decision to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, the latest in a series of actions by states with anti-Israel boycott laws. The investment moves state Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced this week were mandated by a 2019 state law that bars Arizona government agencies from holding investments or doing more than $100,000 in business with any firm that boycotts Israel or its territories. Arizona appears to be the first of 35 states with anti-boycott laws or regulation to have fully divested itself from Unilever following Ben & Jerry's actions.