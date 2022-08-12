FBI breach standoff: What we know about suspect Jan. 6 ties, social posts

An armed man wearing body armor tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati field office Thursday morning, leading to a police pursuit and a lengthy standoff with law enforcement near Wilmington, Ohio. The man was eventually shot and killed by officers.

Here's what we know so far about the incident:

FBI Cincinnati attack

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, a man wearing body armor attempted to breach visitor-screening facility at the FBI building in Sycamore Township. After an alarm and response by special agents, the man fled north on Interstate 71.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that a man armed with an AR-15-style rifle entered the FBI building and fired a nail gun toward personnel before he fled in a car.

FBI standoff suspect

State troopers did not identify the man nor provide a motive for the breach Thursday. The man was identified to the Associated Press and others as Richard W. Shiffer.

Law enforcement officials told the AP he was believed to have been present at the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 last year. Shiffer was not charged in relation to the insurrection, according to a USA TODAY effort to track those prosecutions, and does not appear in a Justice Department index of the prosecutions.

Although a possible motive for the breach has not been released, the incident came a day after FBI director Christopher Wray warned of online threats against agents and the Justice Department after the agency searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others," Wray said in a statement released Thursday after the fatal standoff. "Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans."

A USA TODAY review of online postings by an account in the name "Ricky Shiffer" shows the account had recently posted angry reactions to news of the FBI search.

The same account posted during or just after the incursion at the FBI, appearing to describe the man's efforts.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn't. If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while"

The post, time-stamped 9:29 a.m. Eastern time, apparently ended mid-sentence.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office is expected to perform an autopsy Friday, according to Enquirer media partner Fox19. The coroner's office there provides contractual autopsy services for Clinton County.

The area near Center and Smith roads was closed for hours during a standoff Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Clinton County, Ohio, after an armed man tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office and fled north on the highway.

When did the chase, standoff begin? How did it end?

A state trooper spotted the man's vehicle, a white Ford Crown Victoria, near a rest area on northbound I-71 in Warren County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop shortly before 9:40 a.m., but the man continued to flee north. Shots were fired during the pursuit, the patrol said. The man then exited onto Ohio 73 and traveled east. After that, he headed north on Smith Road and came to a stop, exchanging gunfire with officers on the scene.

The man was encountered by federal agents, state troopers and local law enforcement, according to a statement from the FBI.

Clinton County Emergency Management issued a lockdown for all buildings within a 1-mile radius of Smith and Center roads. People in the area were told to lock their doors and remain inside as the standoff unfolded.

During the long standoff, the suspect used his car for cover, the patrol said. Law enforcement officials attempted to negotiate with the suspect and take him into custody. Non-lethal tactics were used, but those proved unsuccessful as well, the patrol said.

Troopers said the suspect raised a firearm toward police, and shots were fired back by officers at the scene. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene around 3:40 p.m.

The FBI says its inspection division is actively investigating the shooting. Officials did not report any injuries to law enforcement or bystanders.

The FBI headquarters in Sycamore Township, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Earlier, a man, dressed in body armor, tried to get through the visitor screening facility.

Where is the FBI headquarters in Cincinnati?

The FBI's Cincinnati field office is located at 2012 Ronald Reagan Drive in Sycamore Township. It covers 48 counties throughout central and southern Ohio, including Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties, according to the bureau’s website.

The office oversees five satellite offices in Athens, Cambridge, Columbus, Dayton and Portsmouth.

First opened in 1913, the bureau’s headquarters in Cincinnati does counter-terrorism work and investigates white-collar crime, drug trafficking and child pornography, the website states.

