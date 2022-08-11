FBI building attacked in Cincinnati

An armed suspect attempted an attack on an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday morning, allegedly brandishing multiple weapons before leading FBI officials on a car chase.

"On August 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 EST, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office had an armed subject attempt to breach the Visitor Screening Facility," an FBI spokesperson told POLITICO. "Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71."

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson, the chase ended in a corn field near Interstate 71 and State Route 73. Multiple reports say the subject of the chase has since been exchanging fire with police in the field.

Interstate-71 is currently closed between State Routes 73 and 68 in Wilmington, Ohio, according to the local NBC affiliate. Portions of State Routes 73 and 380 are also reportedly closed. The FBI said it is working with Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to resolve the issue.

The motivations behind the attack are currently unknown, but the attack comes just a day after FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of violent threats against law enforcement. Wray called threats of violence against law enforcement “dangerous” and “deplorable” at a news conference in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” Wray said.