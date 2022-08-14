FBI bulletin warns of 'dirty bomb' threat, increasing calls for 'civil war' after raid of Mar-a-Lago

A bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation was sent to law enforcement agencies warning of increased threats following the FBI's execution of the search warrant at former President Trump's Florida estate.

In the days since the warrant was executed, the FBI and DHS have seen an increase in "violent threats" against law enforcement, judiciary and government personnel, including a particular threat to "place a so-called Dirty Bomb in front of FBI headquarters," according to the bulletin.

"General calls" for "civil war" and "armed rebellion" have also increased in recent days on social media.

The bulletin states that many of the threats include references to the claim that the 2020 election was stolen, in addition to other perceived claims of government overreach.

ARMED MAN WHO TRIED TO BREACH FBI OHIO OFFICE KILLED AFTER SIX-HOUR STANDOFF WITH POLICE

Several of the threats are specific, according to the bulletin, which states that "the FBI and DHS have identified multiple articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial law enforcement and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search, including the Federal judge who approved the Palm Beach search warrant."

The bulletin cites an incident on Aug. 11 when an individual "attempted to forcibly enter the FBI Cincinnati field office." The individual, Ricky Shiffer Jr., allegedly fled from the scene when officers responded and then entered a standoff with law enforcement officers and FBI agents. He was shot and killed after the standoff, which lasted six hours.

Agents from the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Florida estate on Monday and seized items, which include 11 sets of material that are listed as classified, as well as some that were marked as top secret.

FBI AGENTS, GARLAND AND WRAY SEE INCREASED DEATH THREATS AFTER TRUMP MAR-A-LAGO RAID: SOURCES

General view of the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. Reuters/Mary F. Calvert

In a post on Truth Social after the warrant was publicly released on Friday, Trump stated that the documents taken by Federal agents were "all declassified."

Story continues

"Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request..." Trump said. "They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK. The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?"

A police officer speaks with a woman outside former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Reuters/Marco Bello

The National Archives and Records Administration said in a press release that former President Obama isn't in control over presidential records from his administration.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.