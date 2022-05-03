FBI, Buncombe drug bust: pound of fentanyl, gun, $1,000 seized

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says that it seized just over a pound of fentanyl from a residence in Leicester following a months-long investigation with the FBI.

LEICESTER - A months-long investigation involving local law enforcement and a federal agency led to the arrest of a man and woman who have been charged with trafficking fentanyl, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and arrest warrants filed at the county magistrate's office.

Tyrius Eugene Smith, 24, and Denise Nicole Williams, 30, were charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiring to traffic it, among other things, April 29.

Following an early morning FBI search warrant, the agency and the sheriff's office seized just over a pound of fentanyl, a gun and $1,136 from a Leicester home that arrest warrants say the two used to store drugs.

The investigation was launched about five months ago in response to community complaints, BCSO spokesperson Aaron Sarver said.

Arrest warrants filed with the Buncombe County Magistrate's Office show that Smith was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking opium of heroin, conspiring to traffic opium or heroin, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing up to half an ounce of marijuana in connection with the April 29 arrest.

A gun that the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says was seized from a Leicester home, along with 1.1 pounds of fentanyl and $1,136.

In addition to the fentanyl trafficking charges, Williams was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, conspiring to traffic opium or heroin, possessing up to half an ounce of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the warrants.

Smith was charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder by the Asheville Police Department in September and posted a $350,000 bond then, according to BCSO.

Williams posted bond and was released from custody, Sarver said.

Smith's public defender could not immediately be reached for comment May 2. Williams had not been appointed an attorney or a public defender yet for the April 29 charges, according to the Buncombe County Public Defender's Office.

"I am often asked what is the most pressing issue that law enforcement faces today," Sheriff Quentin Miller wrote in an April 26 Facebook post. "I will tell you that Fentanyl and the opioids epidemic is our greatest challenge."

In 2021, when APD and BCSO together made arrests with 215 drug trafficking arrests, the county saw a record number of fentanyl charges filed. Of 126 arrest charges made by the Sheriff's Office, 81 were related to fentanyl trafficking, more than double 2020's number, the Citizen Times previously reported.

Smith's next court date is May 23, in Buncombe County District Court. Williams' is May 9, in Superior Court.

