FBI called a Florida woman about the Jan. 6 attack. What she did next landed her in prison

A South Florida woman suspected of being involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will spend more than a year behind bars — but not for her alleged role in the riot.

Suzanne Ellen Kaye, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal district judge in West Palm Beach on Monday. The 61-year-old was found guilty of making threats toward FBI agents in a 2022 jury trial.

Kaye’s charges date back to January 2021, when the FBI called her up hoping to get an interview.

The agents wanted to question Kaye about her whereabouts on Jan. 6 as the FBI’s national threats operation center received an online tip that she may have been at the Capitol during the attack, court records say.

Kaye, who told FBI agents she was retired and couldn’t drive, agreed to meet in her Boca Raton home, according to court records. But before FBI agents showed up, she had posted three videos on her Facebook page, ANGRY Patriot Hippie.

In the publicly available videos, one of which she captioned “F*** the FBI,” Kaye mentioned that agents wanted to meet with her, court records say. Then, she threatened to exercise her “second amendment right to shoot your f****** a**” if the FBI pulled up to her home.

Agents learned of her social media posts in February 2021 through a second online tip, court records say. They then paid Kaye a visit more than a week later — and arrested her.

The FBI Miami Field Office and West Palm Beach Resident Agency investigated the case.