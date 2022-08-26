Arrest made as FBI, Canal Fulton police investigate bank robbery

CANAL FULTON ‒ A person suspected of robbing the Apple Creek Banking Co. branch Friday morning has been arrested, according to a statement issued by the FBI.

Susan Licate, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said the bureau would not release the suspect's name until charges are formally filed.

The statement said, "The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and was later apprehended. Charges are pending and no further information is available at this time."

Recently retired Canal Fulton Police Chief Doug Swartz said the robbery took place shortly before 11:09 a.m.

The FBI said the Canal Fulton police department, the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Canton FBI Task Force, the Akron FBI Task Force and the Akron Police Department are all taking part in the investigation.

It's not clear why Akron authorities are involved.

Earlier this summer, three Chase branches in the Akron-Canton area were robbed. It's not clear yet if those robberies are connected to the one in Canal Fulton Friday.

Signs posted at each entrance of Apple Creek Banking Co., 2414 Locust Street, announced the bank’s temporary closure.

Canal Fulton police could be seen clearing the scene around 12:30 p.m.

A security officer at the bank confirmed to The Canton Repository that the bank’s location would remain closed Friday as the robbery investigation continues.

More:FBI: Serial bank robber sought for 3 heists in Stark, Summit counties

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com ; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

Repository writer Robert Wang contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canal Fulton police, FBI investigate Canal Fulton bank robbery