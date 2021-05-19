FBI: Capitol rioters hit cops with metal knuckles, baton

Cassidy McDonald
·2 min read

The FBI released new footage of two suspects accused of violent assaults on law enforcement officers during the January 6 Capitol attack. Authorities said the suspects used metal knuckles and a police baton to strike officers, but more than four months after the siege their identities remain a mystery.

The suspects' photos had previously been posted to the FBI's wanted list, but the FBI released new body camera video Wednesday and said it was seeking the public's help to identify the assailants.

The Department of Justice told CBS News earlier this month that the men depicted in the footage were involved in an attack on two D.C. Metropolitan Police officers who were dragged down Capitol stairs as they attempted to guard the building January 6.

In the new footage, one of the suspects can be seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles, the Justice Department said. The Justice Department said the suspect, who wore a red hat and bandana and was listed on the FBI's wanted list as #134, was on top of a police officer who was dragged into the crowd during the siege.

In a second video, another suspect can be seen attempting to rip off an officer's gas mask, then grabbing a tactical baton, which the Justice Department said he used to hit officers. 

That suspect, listed as #106 on the FBI wanted list, had been wanted for pulling down an officer during the attack and assaulting him and others with a pole, the Justice Department said earlier this month. 

In a statement Wednesday, the FBI said the public had already helped identify two other assault suspects — Reed Christensen and Jonathan Munafo — after authorities released a set of 10 videos of officer assaults two months ago.

Munafo, 34, was filmed striking a police officer in the head and body with a closed fist, the Justice Department said, and was turned in by two people who had known him for years — including one who had "for a long time considered him a friend." Christensen, 62, was accused of striking officers and initiating the "aggressive" removal of police barriers, the Justice Department said, and was turned in by his own son. 

Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the American people had "answered the call" when investigators asked for help identifying suspects in violent attacks on officers. "As difficult as it is to report family, friends, and co-workers," D'Antuono said, "the American public continues to provide vital assistance to the FBI and our partners in this investigation."

The Justice Department said approximately 440 defendants had been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. According to court documents, dozens have been turned in by close associates, including friends, family members, coworkers and ex-lovers.

Clare Hymes contributed to this report.

CBS unveils 2021 primetime lineup of new shows

Newark mayor unveils guaranteed basic income program

Top of famed Darwin's Arch collapses from erosion

Recommended Stories

  • South Carolina man indicted for role in US Capitol riot

    A South Carolina man accused of throwing objects at police officers, among other crimes, during the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January has been indicted on multiple federal offenses. Nicholas Languerand, 26, was arrested by the FBI in April at a home in Little River. A grand jury found there was enough evidence to indict him on seven counts including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to federal court documents obtained by news outlets.

  • The FBI says it caught a suspected Capitol rioter after he showed a video from the insurrection at a dentist's office

    Daniel Warmus, of Buffalo, New York, has been charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • FBI arrests alleged Capitol rioter who called insurrection 'coolest thing I've ever done'

    Scott MacFarlane comments on recent updates in the FBI's Capitol riot investigation.

  • Capitol rioter allegedly boasted about pushing female police officer down the stairs as the ‘coolest thing I’ve done’

    FBI reveals Instagram video of alleged Capitol rioter boasting about the insurrection

  • Alleged Capitol Rioter On House Arrest After Killing Mountain Lion

    Patrick Montgomery was on conditional pretrial release in Colorado when he violated the terms by possessing a firearm.

  • Google Launches News Showcase News In India

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google rolled out its Showcase news platform in India with thirty domestic news publishers, the company said in a blog post. Google will pay the partnering publishers for their online content, and users will have restricted access to the paywalled stories, Reuters reports. The financial details were not disclosed. India struggles to eliminate misinformation regarding the pandemic’s second wave perpetrated by social media platforms like Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). Google launched its news service globally late last year. Content from Indian publisher partners will appear in the News Showcase panels of Google News and Discover in English and Hindi. Additional Indian languages will be launched subsequently. Google has pledged $18 million in new funding for India, including advertising support for public health campaigns. Price action: GOOG shares closed lower by 1.16% at $2,262.47 on Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIndonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia Announce Merger To Create A PowerhouseParler Back On Apple App Store, COO George Farmer Named New CEO© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Sparks Brothers (Australia Trailer 1)

    How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary THE SPARKS BROTHERS, which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite ban

  • That’ll leave a scar: In season’s biggest game, Charlotte Hornets never showed up

    Charlotte lost 144-117 to Indiana in the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday, ending the Hornets’ season.

  • Tesla driver slept while car was going 80 mph on interstate, Wisconsin police say

    “Your eyes were closed.”

  • The connection between COVID-19 and diabetes is cause for pause — especially for Black Americans

    Since President Joe Biden’s April 28 address before a Joint Session of Congress, and Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal, there has been a debate about whether America is racist. The president has said Americans are not racist but acknowledged Black Americans are behind the “eight ball.” Vice President Kamala Harris also echoed the sentiment, noting that she didn’t think America was racist, as did Sen. Lindsay Graham and others.

  • Get your garden blooming with this mini greenhouse

    Ideal, whether you want a space to grow your fruit and vegetables or an ornamental garden feature.

  • Remembering Charles Grodin, Whose ‘Heartbreak Kid’ Performance Was Both Charming and Cringe-Worthy

    There’s only one actor on earth who could sell a line like “There’s no deceit in the cauliflower,” and he passed away today. It’s been said that “The Graduate” could have made Charles Grodin a star, had the actor only accepted the role that eventually went to Dustin Hoffman. Such “what ifs” are impossible to […]

  • Early Look at Relief Funds Shows Districts Give Short Shrift to Learning Loss

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. States have until Monday to distribute $81 billion in federal relief funds to districts — two-thirds of the total for K-12 schools in the American Rescue Plan. And while the law requires districts to put aside […]

  • Why Sen. Duckworth Became a Black Hawk Pilot

    May.19 -- Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, explains how she became a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot on the latest episode of "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." The interview was recorded May 5, 2021.

  • Supreme Court rules against police in warrantless search of RI man's home

    The high court found that Cranston police had violated Edward Caniglia’s rights by seizing the guns without a warrant.

  • Who Gets to Wear a Headscarf? The Complicated History Behind France's Latest Hijab Controversy

    Here's what you need to know

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • John Lynch says 49ers were up front with Jimmy Garoppolo about plan to take QB

    Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t caught off guard by the San Francisco 49ers decision to take a quarterback in this year’s draft. General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan gave him a heads up when they made the trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 overall pick the reason they [more]

  • Gun, abortion cases put Supreme Court in culture wars

    The Supreme Court has once again placed itself at the center of the U.S. culture wars by agreeing this week to hear a major abortion case… just weeks after saying it would take up a high-profile gun-rights challenge. The court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, on Monday agreed to hear Mississippi's bid to revive a Republican-backed state law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a case that could undercut the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. And while anti-abortion activists cheered the move, it also caught some by surprise – like Eric Scheidler, Executive Director of the Pro-Life Action League."I wasn't expecting the court to take any very significant abortion cases for a while, you know, kind of let the dust settle after the Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, you know, hearings and all that went on there." But Scheidler thinks it was Barrett herself – former President Donald Trump’s third and final high court appointee, viewed as a religious conservative – who tipped scales, especially with Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, siding with the liberals on the court’s last major abortion case. "I think her presence on the court may well be why the court is taking up a case like this. It seems as if Justice Roberts has been reluctant to, you know, really push forward on abortion….” Despite the court’s new conservative super-majority, some abortion-rights activists are trying to remain hopeful. One of them is Laurie Bertram Roberts, Executive Director of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund. "I'm not going to sit here and go, 'Oh, my goodness, like everything's ruined now, like, let's all throw in the towel,' because we don't know that yet. There's a couple of justices in particular that - you know, Roberts is such a wild card. Even Gorsuch has been kind of wibbly wobbly and even Kavanagh's been kind of weird. So, like, who knows what's on their minds?”And then there is the nation’s other hot topic, gun rights, with the court late last month agreeing to take up a challenge - backed by the NRA - to New York state’s restrictive laws on carrying concealed handguns. To add to the drama, rulings in these highly-charged cases are expected to come next year in the run-up to mid-term elections that will determine if Democrats maintain control over both chambers of Congress. Some experts say wins for conservatives in both cases may actually help Democrats in the elections by angering and motivating liberal voters. Other possible cases facing the court include challenges to voter restrictions put in place by Republican-led states and affirmative action policies of universities - meaning that the court’s next term, which runs from October to June of 2022, could be a blockbuster.

  • Biden's U.S. Supreme Court commission meets to explore broad reforms

    President Joe Biden's commission to study potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court held its first meeting on Wednesday and will have six months to issue a report on reforms including possibly expanding the number of justices, an idea touted by some liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers. "We definitely have our work cut out for us," commission co-chair Cristina Rodriguez said at the end of the virtual meeting that lasted less than half an hour. Rodriguez, a Yale Law School professor who served in the U.S. Justice Department under Democratic former President Barack Obama, said the 36-member bipartisan commission will not provide recommendations but rather evaluate the "merits and legality" of specific reform proposals.