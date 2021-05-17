FBI changes designation of 2017 congressional baseball shooting to domestic extremism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah K. Sparling, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup gives a speech during a Veterans Day ceremony at the TQL headquarters in Union Township, Ohio, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup gives a speech during a Veterans Day ceremony at the TQL headquarters in Union Township, Ohio, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

CINCINNATI – In 2017, a gunman opened fire while a group of Republican lawmakers was practicing for a charity baseball game.

The FBI initially designated the shooting as “a case of the attacker seeking suicide by cop” – a label Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said “defies logic.”

The FBI changed its classification of the shooting after Wenstrup and others complained. Wenstrup was on the field that day.

FBI Director Christopher Wray called Wenstrup to inform him the FBI would be changing the designation to “domestic violent extremism,” according to an email from the representative’s office.

The new designation is included in an official FBI report on domestic terrorism.

“Our intelligence and law enforcement apparatuses require accuracy, precision, and justice,” Wenstrup said in the email. “I’m encouraged that the FBI has updated its classification of that nearly catastrophic event to reflect the actual motives of the assailant, and I commend Director Wray for his oversight of that correction. I will continue to work with the Bureau toward investigating what led to the original 'suicide by cop' determination.”

The baseball practice was almost over on June 14, 2017, when the shooter, James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire. Hodgkinson was killed in a shootout with U.S. Capitol Police. Five people, including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, were injured, Scalise seriously.

Wenstrup, a podiatrist who was a surgeon in the U.S. Army, used scissors to cut through Scalise’s pant leg to assess the damage and try to stop the bleeding.

I felt like I was back in Iraq,” Wenstrup said at the time.

In a hearing in April, Wenstrup questioned Wray about how the FBI arrived at the designation of suicide by cop. Wenstrup detailed the shooter’s actions, saying he had been living in his van near the baseball field and that social media posts showed he hated Republicans and hated then-President Donald Trump.

The shooter had a list in his pocket with the names of Republican congressmen as well as their physical descriptions.

“Director, you want suicide by cop, you just pull a gun on a cop,” Wenstrup said at the time. “It doesn’t take 136 rounds. It takes one bullet.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: FBI changes 2017 GOP baseball shooting to domestic extremism incident

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Some people never recover’: Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning compares lockdown to solitary confinement

    ‘People need time to recover and to heal and to figure out how to be social and to be interactive and human again’

  • Paymentus, Back by Accel-KKR, Is Set to List Shares Next Week

    Paymentus, the payments company backed by Accel-KKR, is scheduled to list its shares next week. On Monday, Paymentus set terms for its initial public offering. Paymentus is slated to price its deal on May 25 and trade the next day, a person familiar with the situation said.

  • The Latest: Fauci says pandemic highlights racism's impact

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • Colombia president says security forces to lift road blockades

    Road blockades connected to weeks of anti-government protests in Colombia will be lifted by security forces in coordination with mayors and provincial governors, President Ivan Duque said on Monday. The sometimes deadly demonstrations, originally called in late April against a now-canceled tax plan, have expanded to include demands like a basic income, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. The government says some are connected to criminal and guerrilla groups, which it also blames for sparking looting and other violence.

  • The Underground Railroad Team Talks Aaron Pierre's Distracting Beauty as Caesar — and That Episode 2 Shocker

    Warning: This post contains a major spoiler from Episodes 2 and 6 of The Underground Railroad. To be clear, The Underground Railroad is a serious and thought-provoking work of art. The 10-part limited series, which Oscar winner Barry Jenkins adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, is now streaming on Amazon […]

  • Mom accused of killing her kids says she woke to blood on her hands, Arizona cops say

    An Arizona woman was arrested after police said she killed her two children with a meat cleaver.

  • Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu

    President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages that have killed more than 200 people, most of them Palestinian. Biden's carefully worded statement, in a White House readout Monday of his second known call to Netanyahu in three days as the attacks pounded on, came with the administration under pressure to respond more forcefully despite its determination to wrench the U.S. foreign policy focus away from Middle East conflicts.

  • Devil's Drop mountain bike trail offers high speed thrills & adrenaline

    There is a trail in Ontario, Canada that the local mountain bikers call Devil's Drop. It's a thrilling two minute descent through switchbacks and hairpin curves. It offers impossibly steep, banking sections that test a rider's ability to hang on to the handlebars and lean into the curves. Rock sections appear in front of the bikers and then end abruptly, launching riders momentarily into the air before they drop down onto the hard packed dirt for the next descent. The trees whiz past quickly and the forest is breath taking, but admiring the view is next to impossible when all your attention needs to be on the trail in front of the bike. Sharp turns come out of nowhere, making a rider lean left and right as quickly as they can shift their weight. The handlebars barely clear the tree trunks in some areas and rocks stick through the hard dirt like scales protruding from a dragon's back. The descent is more than two minutes of high speed exhilaration that would leave even a seasoned rider's knuckles white and have the riders gasping for breath. The climb to the start of the trail is also breath taking, in a different sense, but it is well worth the effort. This trail has been expertly engineered for maximum thrills. It is easy to picture a roller coaster ride as a rider navigates the terrain and struggles to stay one step ahead of the twists and turns. Mountain biking is a very thrilling sports and a great way to get exercise in beautiful areas.

  • Matthew McConaughey is ‘making calls’ as he mulls a run for Texas governor

    Matthew McConaughey has quietly been ‘making calls’ to political experts, before deciding whether to run for Governor of Texas, Alice Hutton writes

  • SC senator asks attorney general to oppose Columbia LGBTQ conversion therapy ban

    The city’s measure would prohibit professional therapists from offering conversion therapy that attempts to change the sexual orientation of minors in the LGBTQ community.

  • Op-Ed: A challenge before the Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

    The conservative majority on the Supreme Court has a vehicle to overturn Roe vs. Wade through a Mississippi case that was just granted review.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz associate to plead guilty in sex trafficking case

    Joel Greenberg is expected to plead guilty to six federal crimes, including sex trafficking a minor. As part of his plea deal, Greenberg has agreed to cooperate with federal investigators.

  • World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting in Singapore

    ZURICH/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The World Economic Forum has cancelled its annual meeting - the blue-ribbon event for the global elite to discuss the world's problems - due to be held in Singapore this year, the organisers said on Monday. "Regretfully, the tragic circumstances unfolding across geographies, an uncertain travel outlook, differing speeds of vaccination roll out and the uncertainty around new variants combine to make it impossible to realise a global meeting with business, government and civil society leaders from all over the world at the scale which was planned," the WEF said in a statement. Separately, the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit, which is to take place from June 4–5, plans to go ahead with the event.

  • Officer, others help young family of birds cross busy street

    Body worn camera video from Officer Kemp earlier this month shows him and others helping a young family of birds cross a busy Campbell Boulevard!

  • Israel-Gaza strikes rage despite diplomatic efforts

    The violence between Israel and the militant group Hamas showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, despite U.S. and other global efforts to stop the region’s fiercest hostilities in years.Gaza health officials said the Palestinian death toll has risen above 200 people, after more than a week of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire.Within Israel, ten people have also lost their lives.The United States on Monday said it had encouraged a ceasefire in phone calls with Israel.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, “Our calculation at this point is that having those conversations behind the scenes, weighing in with our important strategic partnership we have with Israel… our approach is through quiet, intensive diplomacy and that's where we feel we can be most effective.”But President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from lawmakers in his own Democratic Party to play a more vocal role.He's spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu three times since the violence began.Biden has strongly defended Israel's right to defend itself from Hamas, which the U.S. calls a terrorist organization.But the administration did not support Israel’s missile strike on a media building in Gaza, which housed bureaus for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera.Despite the pressure for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister said strikes in Gaza would carry on."The directive is to continue to strike at terror targets. We will continue to act as necessary to restore peace and security to all residents of Israel."The armed wing of Hamas promised more rockets in return.Egypt and United Nations mediators have also stepped up diplomatic efforts, while the UN General Assembly will meet later this week to discuss the violence.

  • Just 20 firms behind more than half of single-use plastic waste - study

    The study looked at approximately 1,000 factories that make the raw materials for single-use products.

  • On-duty police officer sexually assaulted by gas station manager, Georgia cops say

    “Due to the boldness” of the attack, police believe the manager has assaulted others in the past.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

    When is a picture in front of picture that's posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it's part of Emily Ratajkowski's first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

  • Seth Rogen explains why he and his wife are 'f---ing psyched' to not have kids

    "We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked," Rogen told Howard Stern.