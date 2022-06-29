FBI charges North Kingstown man with illegally storming the Capitol on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A North Kingstown man was arrested Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal officials announced.

Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.

He was arrested in North Kingstown and is expected to make his initial court appearance later today in U.S. District Court in Providence.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Sirr was among rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds. He joined a line of rioters that was engaged in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace.

At approximately 3:08 p.m., video shows Sirr entering the tunnel. Officials say that during a video taken inside the tunnel, Sirr is at the front of the police line pushing against rioters who are assaulting officers. He is seen pushing against the police line with his hand pressed against a police shield. He also participated in a struggle in which a group of rioters chanted “Heave! Ho!” in unison as they moved together as a team against the officer.

Sirr is a state employee who works at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus in Narragansett as a nuclear facilities engineer for the R.I. Atomic Energy Commission. The commission runs Rhode Island’s only nuclear reactor.

