FBI Citizens Academy open for area leaders

Jan. 29—The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now accepting applications for its FBI Citizens Academy, hosted by the FBI Sacramento Field Office.

According to the federal agency, the academy "offers a unique experience for civil, business, religious, and community leaders residing or working within the 34-county area the field office serves."

The FBI said the Spring 2022 FBI Citizens Academy class will be the first to be hosted in multiple locations, including Chico and Roseville. The use of multiple locations will give more people the opportunity to participate, a news release from the FBI said.

"With more than 87,000 square miles to cover, our territory is vast. Prior classes were hosted in a single location in Fresno or Roseville, limiting our ability to connect with many of the communities we serve," said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. "This new concept enables us to open the FBI Citizens Academy experience to more civic, business, and community leaders from our region. This new, hybrid experience will directly connect with many communities while offering both a regional and location-specific perspective regarding the FBI's role in federal law enforcement."

Classes within the academy offer an exploration of the FBI's investigative priorities including terrorism, counterintelligence, civil rights, cybercrime, public corruption, and violent crime. Sessions are hosted one night a week for eight weeks. There also will be an optional day available for in-person demonstrations by specialty teams and a firing range experience focused on gun safety and the weapons agents must be proficient with.

According to the FBI, academy graduates will come away from the experience with a better understanding of how the FBI Sacramento Field Office fulfills its mission within the region and how it partners with law enforcement and the community to prevent violence and investigate crime.

Those who graduate also are encouraged to join a local FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association Chapter to continue their education and participate in crime prevention and youth education efforts.

To nominate yourself or someone else to attend the Spring FBI Citizens Academy Class and learn more, visit https://forms.fbi.gov/fbi-citizens-academy-nomination-form-sacramento/view. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 11. The FBI said candidates must be a recognized leader in their respective communities, live within the FBI Sacramento Field Offices region, be at least 21 years old, consent to a limited background check, and agree to attend all scheduled sessions with no more than one excused absence.