UPDATE: FBI, CN Marshals investigating Eldon shooting

Mar. 30—ELDON — A shooting that took place on Collins Road Thursday, March 30, is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cherokee Nation Marshals.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the incident was "a home invasion type of deal at Eldon."

Chennault said the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies were the first responders to the shooting.

One man was reportedly killed and another is in custody.

According to Cherokee Nation spokesperson, Cherokee Nation Marshals are not releasing further information at this time and are notifying family.

This is a developing story.