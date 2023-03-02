FBI conducts several drug raids in area

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

FBI agents, assisted by state and local police, conducted several drug raids Thursday.

Early-morning raids were conducted in Arnold, Gilpin, New Kensington, Tarentum and Vandergrift, residents who witnessed some of the activity told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Margaret Philbin, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, confirmed the raids to the Trib but provided no additional information.

Southern Armstrong Regional Police Chief Chris Fabec confirmed his officers assisted the FBI with a raid in Gilpin.

