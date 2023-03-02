FBI conducts several drug raids in area

FBI agents, assisted by state and local police, conducted several drug raids Thursday.

Early-morning raids were conducted in Arnold, Gilpin, New Kensington, Tarentum and Vandergrift, residents who witnessed some of the activity told Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Margaret Philbin, a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, confirmed the raids to the Trib but provided no additional information.

Southern Armstrong Regional Police Chief Chris Fabec confirmed his officers assisted the FBI with a raid in Gilpin.

TRENDING NOW:

3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; scenes not connected, police say Remains found in New Castle identified as man reported missing in 2013 ‘Someone could’ve been killed’: Man facing charges after police chase on busy Ambridge road VIDEO: New evidence presented in court against 14-year-old accused of killing teen in Carrick DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts