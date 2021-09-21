FBI confirms missing remains belong to hiker Gabby Petito

Remains found Sunday at an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to missing hiker Gabby Petito, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has been missing for nearly a month.

"On Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, human remains were located & recovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito. The remains were transported to the Teton County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination to confirm identity & determine the manner & cause of death," the FBI said in a statement.

Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has been named a person of interest in the case. Laundrie was the last known person to have seen Petito alive.

Authorities have tried to talk to the 23-year-old, but he has not been cooperative, they said.

Laundrie's parents told authorities he went out for a hike on Friday but never returned to their North Port, Florida, home.

Police have been trying to piece together what happened with the young couple on a cross-country road trip to national parks that seemingly began well but ended in mystery.

He returned alone from the couple's trip to his family's home on Sept. 1 in Petito's white van.

Petito and Laundrie left for the trip on July 22 from New York and made stops in Colorado and Utah. Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 when she and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter on Aug. 25, when Petito told her they were headed to Wyoming.

Schmidt said her daughter seemed "excited" about their next adventure, but she began to worry when Petito stopped communicating.

"A few days is one thing when you're out camping, but when it starts to become seven, eight, nine, 10 days, that's a problem," Schmidt said.

