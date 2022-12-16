FBI Was in Constant Contact with Twitter ‘Trust and Safety’ Team, Documents Show

The FBI frequently communicated with Twitter’s Trust and Safety team before Elon Musk acquired the company, the sixth installment of the “Twitter Files” exposé series reveals.

Between January 2020 and November 2022, over 150 emails were exchanged between the FBI and former Twitter Trust and Safety head Yoel Roth, journalist Matt Taibbi reported. Roth, who resigned shortly after Musk’s takeover, led the team responsible for suppressing the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop bombshell story on the platform.

Some of those virtual conversations involved the FBI asking for information about Twitter users that related to active investigations. But in a significant number of instances, the agency allegedly demanded Twitter crack down on election ‘misinformation,’ Taibbi noted.



The FBI’s social media-specializing task force born after the 2016 election expanded to 80 agents and collaborated with Twitter to find foreign election meddling.

The latest batch of documents indicates a pattern, Taibbi said, of a government body aggressively exerting pressure on Twitter to moderate certain content. As late as November 2022, the FBI’s San Francisco branch reached out in an email, addressed “Hello Twitter Contacts,” to flag accounts that could violate internal terms of service.

However, Taibbi notes that the FBI’s scrutiny sometimes applied to left-leaning accounts too. Media personality Dr. Claire Foster, who runs somewhat of a parody account, also caught the branch private sector engagement squad’s attention in November for joking about manipulating ballots on behalf of Democrats.

“Anyone who cannot discern obvious satire from reality has no place making decisions for others or working for the feds,” Foster told Taibbi when she learned her account was flagged.

Four out of six accounts the FBI flagged with Twitter were ultimately suspended.

The greatest FBI interference came on November 5 of this year, however, when the agency’s National Election Command Post sent the San Francisco field office a list of 25 accounts that it believed “may warrant additional action.” NECP expressed concerns that the accounts were engaging in misinformation about the upcoming midterm election on November 8.

Twitter largely obliged the warnings, taking various disciplinary steps against the over a dozen figures. Seven accounts were permanently deplatformed, one account was temporarily locked out for spam behaviors, and nine accounts had tweets bounced for “civic misinformation policy violations,” according to Taibbi’s files.

