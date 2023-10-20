FBI crime data: Oklahoma's homicide rate went down for the first time since 2018

Both violent and property crime in Oklahoma continued to decline in 2022, the FBI's annual crime data shows.

The downward trend is in line with a national decline, though Oklahoma crime rates remain above the national average in many categories.

Reported to the FBI by participating police departments, crime data for Oklahoma and other states is available using the bureau's interactive Crime Data Explorer.

Oklahoma violent crime at lowest point since 2014

For the last 20 years, Oklahoma has experienced an overall decrease in its violent crime rate.

But, since 2001 Oklahoma has been above the national average when it comes to violent crimes like homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In 2022, there were 419.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma homicide rate declined in 2022

Homicides in Oklahoma declined year-over-year in 2022 for the first time since 2018.

There were 6.7 homicides per 100,000 people in Oklahoma that year, compared to 6.3 nationally.

Oklahoma's homicide rate has been above the national average since 2006.

The highest the state's homicide rate has been since 1985, the furthest the data goes back, was 12.2 per 100,000 people in 1995.

Oklahoma property crime shows jump down in car theft

Property crime in Oklahoma has been trending downward since the 1990s, but has been higher than the national average since 1994.

Oklahomans experienced property crime at a rate of 2,332.4 per 100,000 people in 2022. Nationally, that number was 1954.4.

The most significant property crime decrease between 2021 and 2022 was in motor vehicle theft, which went from 386.9 per 100,000 people to 314 in 2022.

How do hate crimes in Oklahoma compare to the U.S.?

While hate crimes are one of the rarest, at least when it comes to numbers reported, there has been an increase over the past several years.

While Oklahoma's 63 reported hate crimes in 2022 was a year-over-year decline, it is still more than double the number of hate crimes being reported in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 — 29, 30 and 31, respectively.

Over the last 10 years, Oklahomans were most likely to experience a hate crime due to their race or sexual orientation. Bias against sexual orientation accounted for 19% of hate crimes in Oklahoma in the past decade, while those associated with a bias against race/ethnicity/ancestry made up 64%.

Nationally, 58% of all hate crimes in the last decade were associated with a bias toward race/ethnicity/ancestry. Religious bias accounted for 18%, and sexual orientation made up 16.5%.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What did 2022 property and violent crime rates look like in Oklahoma?