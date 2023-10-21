New FBI crime stats are out. What they say about the South Shore

Reported incidences of crime in cities across the South Shore rose slightly between 2021 and 2022, according to new data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Reported crimes in the region went up by roughly 4% in 2022.

While violent crime specifically across the U.S. was down by 1.6%, such reported incidences were up in Massachusetts by nearly 7%.

Of course, year-over-year statistics tell a small segment of the story. In 2022, there were 322 violent crimes reported per 100,000 people in Massachusetts, whereas in 2012, there were 407 violent crimes per 100,000 people. So, that is a nearly 21% drop in a decade.

The rate of violent crime in Massachusetts fell below the country’s rate between 2015 and 2016.

On the South Shore, overall reported crimes rose in the majority of municipalities. There were 3,623 total offenses in Quincy, a nearly 9% increase from the year prior. Over 1,100 of those incidents were crimes against persons, and more than 2,200 were crimes against property, with less than 200 labeled as “crimes against society.” Identify theft incidents increased by more than 57%, from 87 to 136.

Braintree saw a 34% rise in reported crimes year-over-year, from 784 in 2021 to 1,047 in 2022. Nearly three-quarters of those were crimes against property. But this wasn't the highest percent increase on the South Shore. Although they have a lower amount of crime comparatively, Hanover and Hanson saw a 41% and 43% increase in reported offenses, or 219 and 224, respectively.

In Weymouth, there was a 12% decrease in reported crime. The other South Shore communities that also saw a year-over-year drop in reported crimes were Carver, Cohasset, Duxbury, Hull, Kingston, Randolph and Scituate.

Scituate reported the fewest crimes per capita, with 8 reported incidences per 1,000 people. Quincy, which also has the highest population on the South Shore, reported a rate of 35.7 crimes per 1,000 people.

