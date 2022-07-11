FBI: Cybercrimes on the rise with amount of victims in Pittsburgh region

Nicole Ford
·1 min read

You’ve seen it on your social media pages or a friend at work said, “I got hacked.” Cybercrimes are on the rise with the amount of victims in our region nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021.

“One of the biggest threats we see to western Pennsylvania is ransomware and that tracks nationally,” said Supervisory Special Agent Jonathan Holmes with the FBI Pittsburgh Cyber Criminal Squad.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., we’re talking to the FBI about why so many cybercrime cases in the region go unreported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Reports: Heinz Field will become Acrisure Stadium in new naming rights agreement Baby found dead in Beaver County pool identified by police Local care home employee facing charges after allegedly assaulting elderly patient VIDEO: Residents along Route 130 in Trafford concerned about speeders DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories