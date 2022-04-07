FBI: 'Dapper bandit' robs West Side bank

Apr. 7—A man wearing make up robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Albuquerque.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the man walked into a Bank of America, near Alameda and Corrales, around 4 p.m. He said the man handed over a demand note and threatened to shoot the teller.

Fisher said "no gun was displayed" and the man was given cash and left the bank on foot.

He said the man is described as Hispanic but wearing a "very light color foundation" on his face. The suspect was around 5 feet 4 inches tall, and heavy set.

Fisher said the FBI is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.