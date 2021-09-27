FBI data shows surge in murders in 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deon J. Hampton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There was a nearly 30 percent rise in murder in 2020, with more than 21,500 cases reported in the year, according to the FBI's annual Uniform Crime Report.

The total was up from 16,669 in 2019, according to the FBI, and is one of the sharpest increases in murder in several years. The national murder rate, 6.5 per 100,000 people, is still lower than it was during much of the 1990s.

“That’s an unprecedented one-year rise,'' said Richard Rosenfeld, criminology professor at the University of Missouri — Saint Louis.

The FBI report does not list reasons for the violence. Experts have said it is difficult to pinpoint the cause of the killings nationwide, with factors including gun ownership and the pandemic possibly playing a part.

“I don’t think we know for sure," Rosenfeld said. "We don’t have definitive answers.”

Violent crime, which includes homicide, rape and aggravated assault among other crimes, also was up in the year. The rate of violent crime spiked about 5 percent to 398.5 incidents per 100,000 people, according to FBI data.

The figures were reported by 39,964 law enforcement agencies covering 53 percent of the population.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FBI: Record surge in 2020 murders; nearly 30% increase drives violent crime spike

    FBI reported a nearly 30% increase in murders in 2020, the largest single-year jump since the bureau began recording crime statistics six decades ago.

  • Salvation Army collecting goods for Afghan refugees arriving in Massachusetts

    The Salvation Army is collecting goods for Afghan refugees arriving in Massachusetts.

  • FBI says murder rate increased nearly 30% in 2020

    The U.S. murder rate increased nearly 30% in 2020, according to the FBI, the largest percentage increase in modern U.S. history, with almost 5,000 more murders last year than the year before, though the rate is still down from the heights reached during the violent 1990s.

  • Should teens taking ADHD, anxiety and depression drugs consume energy drinks and coffee?

    The American Academy of Pediatrics says teens should never consume energy drinks. monkeybusinessimages/istock via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Should teens taking ADHD, anxiety or depression drugs consume energy drinks or coffee? – Angela S. About 6.1 million children in the U.S., more than 9% of all kids and teens, have been diagnosed at some point in their liv

  • NATO-led mission increases patrols on Kosovo-Serbia border

    The NATO-led KFOR mission in Kosovo on Monday increased its patrols on the border with Serbia in a bid to deescalate tensions between the two Balkan foes over a dispute about license plates. “KFOR has increased the number and time length of the routine patrolling all around Kosovo, including northern Kosovo,” the force said in a statement. The U.S. Embassy in Serbia tweeted that American and Canadian defense officials had visited the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings “to gain a better understanding of the situation.”

  • Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

    Hospitals and nursing homes around the country are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.

  • White House: Xi raised case of Huawei CFO in recent call with Biden

    The White House on Monday said a near-simultaneous release of a top Huawei executive and two Canadians detained shortly after her arrest was not a prisoner swap, but said the moves came up in a call between the Chinese and American presidents weeks before. On Friday, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China from Canada after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, a point of tension between China and the United States. Within hours of the news of the deal, the two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada.

  • A Miami felon stabbed his father and mother in their home, cops say. Only one survived

    The last phone call Marlon Herrera’s father made was to 911 after 8 on Saturday night, Miami-Dade police say. A woman could be heard screaming in the background.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

    R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children. A jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations. Kelly remained motionless, eyes downcast as the verdict was read.

  • School bus driver stabbed to death in front of students in Washington state

    A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Washington state elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said. The alleged killer, who is now in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary in the city of Pasco around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as multiple children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control ...

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • Police were told that Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before stopping the couple in Utah, dispatch records say, but still labeled her the aggressor

    Dispatch records say police were told that Brian Laundrie had been seen hitting Gabby Petito on August 12 - but they labeled her as the aggressor.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • ‘We now have a murderer on the loose,’ Florida sheriff says of deputy shooting suspect

    Shortly after Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that Deputy Josh Moyers wouldn’t survive Friday’s shooting, he dispensed advice to homeowners who might encounter shooting suspect Patrick McDowell.