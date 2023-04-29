FBI, DeKalb police arrest man accused of using pipe bomb to blow up ATM
A DeKalb County man is in custody after authorities say he blew up an ATM last month.
Police say a man used a pipe bomb to blow up the ATM at the Bank of America near North DeKalb Mall just after 3 a.m. on March 29.
They say he was able to get away with a large amount of cash, but did not confirm the exact amount.
On Saturday morning, police, the ATF, FBI and other local agencies responded to a house off of Scott Blvd. to arrest the suspect.
Authorities have not identified the suspect or commented on his exact charges.
No injuries were reported during the bomb’s detonation or during the suspect’s arrest.
