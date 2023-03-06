FBI demands return of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

TheStreet.com

The founder of Amazon has earned a reputation for being a fairly secretive person; his space exploration company Blue Origin has spent years quietly planning a launch to space while the 420-foot mega-yacht that Bezos has been building for himself has been kept under such tight wraps that, despite being finished in 2021, the first pictures have emerged nearly two years later. Named by its owner as Koru (a Maori word for "loop" or "coil"), the $500 million superyacht was built by Netherlands-based shipbuilding company Oceano. Last week, the superyacht that has its own helicopter landing pad and is taller than the Great Pyramid of Giza was spotted sailing through the North Sea between the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom after leaving the port of Rotterdam on Feb. 13.