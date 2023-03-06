FBI demands return of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico
The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating four American citizens who were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico. Christina Ruffini reports.
Brad Garrett, an ABC News contributor and former FBI agent, breaks down the investigation into the kidnapping of four Americans who had traveled to Mexico.
Two of the four U.S. citizens who were violently kidnapped at gunpoint last week while in Mexico have been found dead. The two surviving American citizens have been returned to the U.S., according to the State Department. Omar Villafranca reports.
The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said a Mexican national was killed during the kidnapping of a group of Americans over the weekend. Local officials said they were assaulted and abducted after crossing the border into the northern part of the country on Friday. Tracy Walder, a former CIA officer and FBI special agent, joined CBS News to discuss.
U.S. Law Enforcement agencies are on high alert after four Americans were kidnapped in northern Mexico. Authorities say a gunman opened fire on their car first before snatching them.
Mexican authorities say the other two victims are alive. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell has the latest.
The FBI is working with Mexican authorities to rescue four Americans who were kidnapped.
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.
The search for four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico near the U.S. border is intensifying as the FBI joins the search and offers a reward for any information leading to their return. Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.
Two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico have been found dead, while the other two were rescued alive, officials announced Tuesday. The survivors -- Eric James Williams and Latavia "Tay" McGee -- have returned to the U.S., their families said. The four Americans -- Williams, McGee, Zindell Brown and McGee's cousin Shaeed Woodard -- arrived Friday morning in Matamoros, Mexico, which is in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas just south of Brownsville, Texas.
