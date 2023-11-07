FBI denies Channel 9′s request for Shanquella Robinson’s investigation file

Channel 9 made a request for the investigation file into Shanquella Robinson’s death but it was been denied by the FBI.

The request was submitted last month and denied over the weekend.

The FBI’s letter read, “There is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records ... and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.”

The attorney for the Robinson family also said they received the letter from the FBI.

A family spokesperson said the letter is frustrating because it sends mixed signals over whether the case is closed or still open.

