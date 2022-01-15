FBI deployed to hostage situation at Texas synagogue





The FBI and Texas law enforcement have been called to assist in a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue unfolding Saturday.

CNN reported that there were at least 4 hostages involved in the situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, citing a law enforcement source familiar. One of the hostages is believed to be a rabbi.

Colleyville is a city located around 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth. Police say the situation remains ongoing.

Police first notified the pubic that they were conducting SWAT operations at the place of worship Saturday afternoon.

"We are currently conducting SWAT operations around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd. All residents in the immediate area are being evacuated. Please avoid the area," Colleyville Police tweeted.

Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson said that the federal agency's "negotiators are the ones who have contact with the person in the building," CNN reported.

Nelson noted that at this time there is "no threat to the general public."

In a video that has since been taken down of a livestreamed Shabbat service from the synagogue, a man could be heard sounding angry and cursing, according to NBC News. The network noted it was not clear what was happening inside the building as no images were displayed of the events.

The FBI referred The Hill to Colleyville Police for updates.

The Hill has reached out to Colleyville Police and the synagogue for further information.

Updated 4:49 p.m.