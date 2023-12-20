FBI descends on home of South Carolina couple accused in cross-burning incident

FBI agents on Wednesday descended on the South Carolina home of a couple who’s accused of erecting a cross — set up to face a Black neighbor’s home — and then lighting it on fire.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said search efforts at the residence in Horry County is part of an “ongoing criminal civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination.” Alexis Hartnett and Worden Butler, who live in the home, were outside amid the flurry of law enforcement activity, according to WBTW.

Butler allegedly threatened to kill everyone on the scene, including law enforcement and media, the outlet reported. Both he and Hartnett are facing harassment charges in connection with the cross-burning incident, which unfolded on Nov. 24.

In the immediate aftermath, Butler allegedly posted his neighbor’s address online, writing that he was “summoning the devil’s army and I don’t care if they and I both go down in the same boat,” according to an incident report obtained by CBS News.

He also said he was “about to make them pay” and bemoaned the fact his neighbors had “come on holidays to start a fight” with him. Police previously said the comment refers to the neighbors’ property being a second home, which they periodically visit throughout the year.

In a bodycam interview recorded after the incident, Butler can also be seen using racial slurs when speaking about his neighbor.

In a second incident report cited by the news station, authorities noted Hartnett was screaming at responding officers for being on their property. Authorities also observed what appeared to a hand-dug moat circling their home. The couple was arrested the same day on a charge of harassment in the second degree. Butler is additionally facing a count of third-degree assault and battery, according to online records.