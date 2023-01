NextShark

As it turns out, there was one biracial actress of South Asian origin who was the first to be nominated for the category: Hollywood star Merle Oberon. Oberon, who was a renowned celebrity in the 1930s, was discovered to have lied about her real birthplace and biracial identity after her death. While her reasons for doing so aren’t fully known, it was widely speculated that it was in part due to her ambition to succeed in the entertainment industry, as NextShark previously reported.