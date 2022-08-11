FBI Director: Attacks on FBI integrity erode respect for rule of law

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director Wray testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
In this article:
  Christopher A. Wray
    Christopher A. Wray
    American lawyer, and current director of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation

(Reuters) - Attacks on the FBI's integrity erode respect for the rule of law, its director said on Thursday after an armed man tried to breach its building in Ohio and following criticism from some Republicans over a raid on Donald Trump's Florida home.

"Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others," Christopher Wray said in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; editing by Kieran Murray)

