FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify before House Judiciary Committee on July 12

FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12 for an oversight hearing, two sources familiar with the panel’s planning told CNN.

The hearing will put Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill, including the committee’s chairman, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who has made Wray and the alleged politicization of the FBI a central focus of his panel’s investigative work.

CNN previously reported that Wray was expected to testify before the panel at some point in July.

“Everything” is on the table during the hearing, one of the sources said, including questions relating to special counsel John Durham’s recent report that concluded the FBI should have only launched a preliminary, but not full, investigation into connections between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Durham appeared before the committee last week.

Allegations that Catholic Americans were targeted by the FBI, claims of retaliation against whistleblowers and questions over whether a Justice Department strategy to address threats against teachers and school officials was abused to target conservative parents are also expected to come up during the hearing, the source said.

Jordan has previously subpoenaed Wray and other Biden administration officials for information relating to each of these topics.

The hearing comes after Republicans on the House Oversight Committee recently threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress. The committee ultimately decided not to move forward with contempt proceedings after the FBI agreed to allow members of the panel to review a document containing unverified allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were involved in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.

Meanwhile Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are now threatening to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland over allegations made by IRS whistleblowers related to the Hunter Biden criminal probe. Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors and struck a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a felony gun charge, the Justice Department announced last week.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is also expected to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in July, CNN previously reported, and comes as momentum to impeach Mayorkas is building across the House GOP conference.

