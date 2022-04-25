FBI director highlights overlooked ‘phenomena’ of violence against police

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday highlighted an increase in violence against police officers last year, including an alarming jump in police murders.

During an interview on “60 Minutes,” Wray was asked about the 59 percent increase in police killings with 73 officers murdered last year.

“Violence against law enforcement in this country is one of the biggest phenomena that I think doesn’t get enough attention,” he responded, adding that in 2021, “officers were being killed at a rate of almost one every five days.”

The FBI director also said that many of the officers who were victims of violence were killed in ambushes or while out on patrol.

“​​Wearing the badge shouldn’t make you a target,” Wray said in the interview.

He also attributed the violence against law enforcement officers at least in part to an overall uptick in violent crime, including a 29 percent jump in murder across the country in 2020.

“Certainly the pandemic didn’t help,” Wray said, noting that more juveniles were committing violent crimes, interstate gun trafficking was up and pointing to an “alarming frequency of some of the worst of the worst getting back out on the streets.”

Still, while data indicates that violent crime increased during the pandemic, its levels remain nowhere near peaks seen in the 1980s and 1990s.

The FBI’s crime data shows that violent crime peaked around 1991 at a rate of around 758 violent crimes per 100,000 people. A decade later, that rate was down to around 504, and in 2011, it was fell to about 387.

