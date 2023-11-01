FBI Director: Jordanian national arrested in Houston accused of "studying how to build bombs"

HOUSTON - A Jordanian national living in Houston was recently arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, but now new accusations allege the 20-year-old trained with others with a "radical mindset" to "possibly commit an attack."

"We’ve already seen that with the individual we arrested last week in Houston who had been studying how to build bombs and posted online his support for killing Jews," said FBI Director Chris Wray.

A source from the FBI confirms with FOX 26 that the FBI director was referring to 20-year-old Sohaib Abuayyash.

According to court documents, Abuayyash arrived to the United States on June 2, 2016, from Jordan on a B2 tourism visa and left about two months later. Using a Palestine passport, Abuayyash returned to the United States in June 2019. In January 2020, Abuayyash applied for an Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal, which is still pending. In August 2023, Abuayyash was approved for an employment authorization in the United States, allowing him to work in the U.S. until August 1, 2025. Abuayyash’s immigration status doesn’t allow him to possess or use firearms or ammunition.

The 20-year-old was arrested in October for unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents show that Abuayyash had been living in the Spring, Texas area outside of Houston. In recent months, Abuayyash is accused of posting several images and videos of him holding and shooting Firearms to his Instagram and TikTok accounts. Although TikTok footage was accompanied by a caption claiming the guns being fired were "airsoft guns", FBI investigators disagree.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently reported a massive, nearly 400% increase in antisemitic cases.

"We have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitic incidents since October 7," said Mark Toubin, ADL Southwest Regional Director. "Nationally, there was a 388% increase in the number of antisemitic incidents compared to the same period in 2022."

Toubin attributes the increases in antisemitic incidents to the current events taking place in and around Israel.

"Whenever the rhetoric heats up to this extent, it creates an environment where unfortunately there are some who may resort to violence," said Toubin.

In response to the arrest of Abuayyash in the Houston area, Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher shared the written statement below with FOX 26.

"I am deeply concerned by reports of a possible terrorist plot to attack the Jewish community in Houston," said Fletcher. "As antisemitic threats against Jews in the United States have reached historic levels in recent weeks, it is critical that we ensure the safety of Jewish families in Texas’ Seventh Congressional District and across our country. I am grateful and relieved that the FBI acted swiftly to thwart any planned attack, and I am requesting an immediate briefing from the FBI to discuss efforts to keep our community’s Jewish families safe."

Director Wray said Tuesday that the FBI currently isn’t tracking any credible threats against the United States from terrorists groups.